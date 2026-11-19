Phil Blanche, Press Association

Wales have made four changes from their historic victory over New Zealand for Saturday’s Nations Championship match against Australia.

There are two changes in the back row with fit-again Aaron Wainwright replacing Taine Basham at number eight and Alex Mann coming in for James Botham as blindside flanker.

Botham was named player-of-the-match against New Zealand following his 30-tackle defensive display, but is expecting the birth of his first child this week and his availability was uncertain.

Ben Carter joins Dafydd Jenkins in the second row with Adam Beard dropping out, and Josh Adams replaces Gabriel Hamer-Webb on the wing in the only change to the backline.

Wales are buoyed by beating New Zealand for the first time in 73 years and head coach Steve Tandy said: “We were all immensely proud to make history last week.

“There’s a new opportunity and challenge for us against Australia and we’re looking to back up our performance this weekend.

“It’s our last home game of this competition. The support that fans give to the players and staff has been incredible and we can’t wait to get back out at Principality Stadium.”

Fly-half Jarrod Evans has been added to Wales’ wider Nations Championship squad as Dan Edwards sustained an ankle injury in training this week.

Wales will follow their 50th Test match against Australia by heading to Nations Championship finals weekend at Allianz Stadium, Twickenham, for their final autumn fixture.

Australia have responded to losing 15-12 to Scotland by making five changes, all in the pack.

Isaac Kailea, Brandon Paenga-Amosa and Taniela Tupou form a completely new-look front row.

Tom Hooper starts a Test in the second-row for the first time in nearly a year, with flanker Carlo Tizzano also recalled.

Australia head coach Les Kiss said: “We know we need to step up against a Welsh team full of confidence and momentum after their historic win against the All Blacks.”

Wales: B Murray (Scarlets), L Rees-Zammit (Bristol), E James (Scarlets), M Llewellyn (Gloucester), J Adams (Cardiff), S Costelow (Scarlets), T Williams (Saracens); N Smith (Sale), D Lake (Gloucester), A Griffin (Bath), D Jenkins (Exeter), B Carter (Dragons), A Mann (Cardiff), J Morgan (Gloucester), A Wainwright (Leicester).

Replacements: R Elias (Scarlets), G Thomas (Ospreys), D Lewis (Dragons), T Plumtree (Scarlets), K James (Exeter), R Morgan-Williams (Ospreys), J Hawkins (Scarlets), L Hennessey (Bath).