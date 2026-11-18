Nation.Cymru staff/agencies

Wales’s four police forces face a shake-up under UK Government plans to create about 200 local policing commands across England and Wales. Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said each would have a named commander, with boundaries broadly aligned with council areas.

She did not say how many commands Wales would have or what would happen to its existing force boundaries.

The announcement came on the day the chief constables of North Wales, Dyfed-Powys, South Wales and Gwent were due to give evidence to the Commons Welsh Affairs Committee. MPs are examining how proposed force mergers and the abolition of police and crime commissioners would affect Wales.

The Home Office says the commands would focus on offences such as burglary, vehicle and phone theft, and antisocial behaviour. Aligning them more closely with council boundaries is intended to help police work with probation, health and housing services.

In Wales, health, housing and local government are devolved, while policing remains reserved to Westminster.

The Home Office says a “local police guarantee” would set standards for each command. Larger regional forces would provide specialist capabilities such as firearms, forensics and public order policing, and investigate serious and complex crime. The number of regional forces has yet to be announced.

A new National Police Service would take on counter-terrorism, some fraud and serious organised crime, the police air service and roads policing. The Home Office says cutting duplication across the current 43 force headquarters could free up thousands of officers for neighbourhood policing.

Ms Mahmood said a timetable would be set out once the Police Reform Bill had been laid before Parliament in the spring. She said operational responsibilities would only move to the National Police Service once it was ready.

“Public safety comes first, and I don’t want to do it too quickly, such that you see a drop-off in service for communities,” she said.

Police and crime commissioners

The Home Office plans to abolish police and crime commissioners when their terms end in May 2028. In England, elected mayors or council leaders would take on oversight through new policing boards.

Wales has no equivalent elected regional mayors, and the Home Office says it will work with the Welsh Government and councils on arrangements for Wales.

Wales’s four commissioners have proposed an all-Wales partnership board and four regional boards based on the existing force areas. Senedd Research says a Wales-specific system could give Welsh institutions a greater role in oversight while responsibility for policing remains at Westminster.

The Welsh Government is seeking the devolution of policing and justice.

North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner Andy Dunbobbin supports devolution in principle and has warned against concentrating resources and decision-making in Cardiff.

Earlier this month, he joined four commissioners from north-west England in opposing large-scale mergers, arguing that the cost and disruption could divert resources from frontline policing. He has also called for North Wales Police’s cross-border partnerships to be protected.