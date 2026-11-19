Dale Spridgeon Local Democracy Reporter

A historic pub is set to undergo a programme of repairs, maintenance and refurbishment.

Cyngor Gwynedd has agreed to permit Listed Building Consent over work planned at the Morgan Lloyd in Caernarfon’s Castle Square.

The application has been made by Rosie Samuels of the Stonegate Group through the agent Harrison Ince of Harrison Ince Architects Ltd.

The proposal will seen an upgrade to existing signs as well some internal redecorations and other repair work. The plans say the work to the property “will not compromise the heritage of the building”.

According to a Heritage Statement the site first appears on the town plans from 1810. In 1883 it was completed to how it looks today by merging with the neighbouring property at number 11.

“Morgan Lloyd was occupying the building by 1895,” it stated.

“He was a successful barrister who divided his life between London and North Wales, growing his wine and spirit empire.

“The building operated as both a warehouse and an outlet before becoming a public house.

“It continued as an establishment for alcohol until current day, where Craft Union took over in 2016 and continues to maintain its heritage and role in the community.”

The Morgan Lloyd is a Grade II Listed building and is in a conservation area and adjacent to a UNESCO world heritage site, Caernarfon Castle.

The application states it is listing is for its “retention of simple C19 commercial character in a late Georgian terrace and with other associated listed items and for its contribution to the setting of Caernarfon Castle”.

Externally the work will see a new signage scheme, similar to the existing, but with a paint colour refresh. It also notes that a leak in a flat roof is causing damp in the customer area by the toilets on the ground floor.

There are proposed works to the flat roof at the back, as well as repairs to all skirting, joints, gutters and replacing timber. Eleven timber-framed windows across the building’s three storeys also require fixing.

The report adds: “Where individual windows are found to be beyond repair, they will be replaced on a like-for-like basis, matching the existing materials and detailing to preserve the historic character and appearance of the façade.”

Internally, on the ground floor, the work will includes repainting of walls, re-polishing existing timber element and replacement safety flooring behind the bar.

Like-for-like repairs to the ceiling in the toilet corridor toilets and damaged windows, sills, heads, reveals, skirting, and surrounding walls will also be improved, replaced or renewed with like-for-like.

The work will “maintain sensitivity towards any historic material”, the plans noted.

In the first floor manager’s accommodation, work will see damaged windows upgraded, a new toilet, improvements to kitchen units, replacement of a shower, stair and floor repairs, and cosmetic works throughout.

“The proposed works have been designed to respect the historic character of the building and its contribution to the surrounding heritage setting,” the heritage statement notes.

“The majority of the works comprise repair, maintenance and minor refurbishment necessary to support the building’s continued use.

“Repairs will retain existing historic fabric wherever possible, with replacement only proposed where elements are beyond repair. Any replacements will be undertaken on a like-for-like basis, matching the existing materials, detailing and appearance.

“The proposed cosmetic works, including redecoration and replacement signage, are minor in nature and are reversible. They are not considered to result in harm to the significance or historic character of the building.”

The report concludes: “The Morgan Lloyd serves as a pub, catering to the needs of locals and visitors alike, for over two centuries.

“By redecorating the pub, the applicant aims to achieve a more enjoyable place for customers to visit, a more appealing façade to draw people in, and to contribute to the local historic square.

“The building’s heritage will not be compromised, and the building’s condition will be prioritised throughout the works, and beyond, as part of the operations as a Craft Union pub.”