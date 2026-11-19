Nation Cymru staff

Hot tub owners could slash their energy bills by hundreds of pounds a year as an award-winning Welsh company becomes one of the first in the UK to offer revolutionary plug-in solar technology.

St Asaph-based UK Leisure Living is introducing the ground-mounted systems to customers nationwide, with free installation, expert advice and ongoing support.

The move sees owner Gareth Jones bring together the expertise of UK Leisure Living and sister company Carbon Zero Renewables to help customers cut running costs and make greater use of renewable energy.

Gareth said: “This is a real step forward for hot tub owners who want to enjoy their investment without worrying so much about energy costs.

“We believe we’re the first hot tub company in the UK to offer plug-in solar, and it’s something we’re really excited about.

“With the renewable energy expertise we have through our sister firm Carbon Zero Renewables, it’s the perfect fit.”

Available with one or two panels, the technology is designed to be easy to use and maintain, with the flexibility to be repositioned around the garden to make the most of available sunlight.

A south-facing location with an open aspect offers the best results, with the two-panel system potentially saving customers up to £240 a year on electricity bills and paying for itself in under five and a half years.

When paired with an air source heat pump, two panels could generate enough electricity during the summer, to cover the running needs of an average family-sized hot tub, depending on conditions and location.

And the benefits are not limited to hot tubs, with the technology plugged in to your home electrics. The energy generated from the solar will help reduce your home energy consumption.

Gareth added: “It’s affordable, straightforward to maintain and could pay for itself in less than five and a half years. If we install it for you there is no VAT to pay.

The technology has evolved from balcony solar systems developed for flats and high-rise properties and is entering the UK market amid growing government support for accessible renewable energy.

If customers are sold on the solar concept, they can then look at upgrading to a home solar and battery system. Which could save them thousands per year. Our sister company Carbon Zero Renewables who has been installing solar for nearly 20 years. And it well placed to help those wanting to upgrade.

From January 2027, UK Leisure Living also plans to introduce combined hot tub, air source heat pump and plug-in solar packages to help reduce the overall cost of ownership.

“Bringing all three together gives customers a complete energy-saving package, and it’s something that sets us apart,” said Gareth.

“We’ve already had interest from holiday parks and larger developments, as well as private homeowners, so there’s real potential.

“Our teams have helped customers across the country save thousands of pounds on energy bills over the years. This is another way of making those savings possible.”

The launch follows the expansion of UK Leisure Living and Carbon Zero Renewables into 24,000 sq ft premises in St Asaph, four times their previous combined space.

Gareth said both businesses were enjoying one of their busiest periods.

“It’s an exciting new chapter for us. We’ve invested heavily in the future of both companies, and working more closely together means we can offer customers even more.”

Find out more at www.ukleisureliving.co.uk and www.carbonzerorenewables.co.uk, and find them on social media