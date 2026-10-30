Multi-million pound spa, swimming pool and wellness centre set to create 25 jobs

Nation.Cymru staff

A multi-million-pound spa and leisure centre with indoor and outdoor swimming pools is expected to create around 25 jobs when it opens next autumn.

Work is progressing on the development at Meadow Springs Country & Leisure Park in Trefeglwys, near Caersws, Powys, which currently employs 58 people.

Facilities will include a gym, fitness studio, treatment rooms, sauna, steam room and a hyperbaric chamber, alongside salt and red light therapy, a nail bar and a garden room.

In addition to the new 1,000 square metre building, the park is investing around £2 million in 11 bespoke holiday lodges for rental use, adding to the existing pair. Single and twin lodges are available to buy from £50,000 to £450,000.

The new developments will take investment in the park, located in the beautiful Trannon Valley between Newtown and Llanidloes, by owners Jonathan Williams and Lisa Hughes to £8.5 million since the family diversified in 2020.

The 42-acre park has more than 100 owned lodges, pitches for 70 touring caravans and motorhomes, an 140-cover Arthur’s Restaurant, with Jesse’s Bar – a bistro – and a watersports and outdoor swimming lake.

Jonathan shared: “When designing the new spa, swimming pool and wellness centre, we looked at other similar facilities, such as Carden Park Hotel, Golf Resort and Spa near Chester, because we want to invest in the best facilities.

“Our success to date has come from providing what people want.”

It has been the family ethos since the park opened that its top quality facilities are available to people living both within and outside of the local community.

Jonathan said: “It’s massively important to me that local people and businesses, as well as our lodge owners and customers, benefit from the facilities we have on the park because they have all been very supportive.”

“When the new development is open, we would like to work with local accommodation providers by offering them and their guests a discount to use the facilities. Hopefully, that will help their business and bring more people to the area.

“We recommend other pubs, restaurants and shops for our owners and customers to visit and stock leaflets for local businesses.

“For me, it’s about creating something for the area that people enjoy. I am very passionate about where I live because I don’t think there is anywhere quite like it and our customers who stay on the park agree.

“Owners who have bought lodges on the park can’t get over how friendly local people are which is a huge benefit to us.”

Meadow Springs is ideally placed for exploring Mid Wales, with Hafren Forest and Clywedog reservoir nearby and the Elan Valley, Cambrian Coast beaches and many small market towns all within an easy drive.

Paying tribute to his employees, Jonathan added: “I firmly believe that we are only as good as the people around us. We are so lucky that we have such a good team who share our vision.”

The park is located on part of the Ffinnant Farm which was purchased by Jonathan’s great grandfather Evan Williams in 1941.

Jonathan and his father, Arthur, diversified from farming by establishing the successful Mid Wales Shooting Centre between 1990 and 2020, hosting three world championships and attracting thousands of target marksmen from around the globe.

At that time, it was estimated that the business was generating £3 million a year for the local economy, a figure surpassed by Meadow Springs.

The park has received grant support from the Welsh Government and Powys County Council towards facilities since it opened and future plans include installing a couple of padel tennis courts.