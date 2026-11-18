Nation.Cymru Staff

Protesters from across Wales will descend on a military drone testing site for a major national demonstration against rising military spending. They will demand that money is spent on the NHS, schools, council housing and green jobs rather than more weapons.

Organised by Welsh anti-war and Palestine solidarity groups and backed by trade unions including National Education Union Cymru and Unite the Union Wales, the protest takes place at West Wales Airport, Aberporth, at 12.30pm on Saturday, November 21.

It is part of an international weekend of action against militarisation and conscription.

In Britain, protests are being coordinated by the Stop the War Coalition, which warns that ordinary families could be left footing the bill for Europe’s massive rearmament drive. It fears that higher military spending will mean more austerity, deeper cuts to public services and growing pressure on the welfare state, as taxpayers are forced to pay more for weapons while vital support at home is put at risk.

Adam Johannes, Joint Secretary of Cardiff Stop the War Coalition, said: “Wales is joining a worldwide protest for ‘welfare, not warfare’, against a new arms race. Military spending is soaring towards Cold War levels, governments are stepping up war preparations and politicians across Europe are discussing bringing back conscription.”

“Public money, workers’ skills and society’s resources should meet people’s needs, not finance military expansion.”

Europe

The Welsh protest is part of a growing international movement against rising military spending and cuts to living standards.

Peter Mertens, General Secretary of the Workers’ Party of Belgium, said: “We are told that we have to make sacrifices. There’s no money. All over Europe, we hear the same thing. But apparently there is never a shortage of money for weapons and wars.”

He added: “In the United States, we can already see a society where enormous sums are spent on the military while millions of people lack social security. Is that the future they want for Europe? A continent with more fighter jets and fewer firefighters, more soldiers and fewer teachers, more barracks and fewer schools?”

French MP Jérôme Legavre, of La France Insoumise, said growing public opposition to militarisation was becoming increasingly visible across the continent: “Our governments want war but the people do not want war. They do not want the militarisation of society or their children or young people to go and die in wars waged by the powerful for their own profits.”

Aberporth

Aberporth has been chosen because the Ceredigion village is a hub for Britain’s military drone industry. The area is involved in developing, manufacturing and testing unmanned aerial vehicles linked to conflicts around the world. Its 2,500-square-mile airspace, stretching across land and sea, is Europe’s largest designated outdoor testing area for drones.

The Ministry of Defence site at Aberporth is operated by defence company QinetiQ under a government contract and has been involved in testing the Watchkeeper drone programme, which involves Israeli arms manufacturer Elbit Systems. Drone manufacturer Tekever has expanded in the area and acquired West Wales Airport in 2025.

The UK and Welsh governments’ £50 million Defence Growth Deal identifies Aberporth for infrastructure investment and the expansion of autonomous defence systems.

Militarism

Dylan Lewis-Rowlands, National Secretary of CND Cymru, said militarism had become “a scourge on our society and economy”.

“We must stand alongside others across the world demanding a more peaceful and sustainable world: an end to the war drive and a move to an economy sustained by peace-making, not warmongering.”

He called for a “welfare not warfare economy”, prioritising wages over weapons and investment in solutions to the climate emergency.

Liz Hutchins, Co-Chair of Palestine Solidarity Cymru, said: “Cardigan Bay must not become a testing ground for killer drones linked to killing Gaza’s children.”

She called on the Welsh Government to ensure that no Welsh public money went towards supporting Israel’s military operations, saying public opinion overwhelmingly backed a full arms embargo on Israel.

Meanwhile, Palestine Solidarity Campaign activists are taking the fight to town halls across Wales, urging councils to pull their pension funds out of arms companies accused of involvement in war crimes and human rights abuses. They say more than half of Welsh councils have now voted in favour of divesting their pension funds from arms companies supplying Israel.

Protesters will demand an end to cuts to the welfare state to fund higher military spending, and an end to UK and Welsh Government support for the expansion of arms manufacturing in Wales.