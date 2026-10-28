Welsh civil engineering business hits record £240m turnover as workforce and investment grow

Nation Cymru staff

A leading civil engineering business has achieved record turnover of more than £240m as it continues to invest in its workforce, skills development, and plant fleet.

North Wales-headquartered Jones Bros recorded consolidated group turnover of £240.5m for the year ending March 2026, an increase of 53 per cent (£157.5m in 2025).

Its principal civil engineering company, Jones Bros Civil Engineering UK, achieved turnover of £232.8m, up by 55 per cent from 2025 (£150.5m).

The family-owned contractor’s average workforce grew by nine per cent, from 498 to 545 employees, while capital investment increased from £10.8m to £20m.

Huw Jones MBE, chairman of Jones Bros, said: “Exceeding £240m turnover is a significant milestone for the group and reflects the hard work, expertise, and commitment of our employees.

“However, our success isn’t measured solely by financial performance. It’s also about the opportunities we create for people, the skills we develop, and our ability to continue delivering major infrastructure projects.

“Investing in our workforce, plant, and machinery has always been central to our approach, and this will remain the case as we look to the future.”

The report also highlighted the key steps the firm has taken to achieve a 22 per cent cumulative reduction in carbon energy performance indicators since the 2020 baseline as well as its focus on community and charity support and health and safety.

The results follow a busy year across the UK, including work on Havant Thicket Reservoir in Hampshire, the UK’s first major reservoir to be built in more than 30 years, and significant developments in Scotland with Sanquhar II and North Kyle wind farms

Jones Bros, which also has offices in Scotland and Cardiff, has also played a key role on major battery energy storage system (BESS) projects at Uskmouth and Thorpe Marsh, the largest such scheme in the UK.

It has also delivered the Kinmel Bay Coastal Defence Scheme and continued work on the Cydnerth tidal energy project in Holyhead.

The contractor has recruited more than 60 apprentices and trainees over the past three years and continues to develop employees through its accredited in-house training centre.

Its investment in training comes amid a wider industry shortage of skilled workers, particularly plant operators.

Huw added: “The shortage of skilled people is one of the biggest challenges facing our industry.

“That’s why we’re committed to providing apprenticeships, training, and opportunities for people to build long-term careers in civil engineering.

“Many of our senior employees started as apprentices or trainees, which demonstrates the value of developing talent from within.

“We’re equally committed to providing our teams with modern equipment and technology to help them deliver projects safely and efficiently.”

With a strong order book, Jones Bros have said it expects to continue investing in its people, plant, and technology as it supports infrastructure development across the UK.

Support our Nation today For the price of a cup of coffee a month you can help us create an independent, not-for-profit, national news service for the people of Wales, by the people of Wales.