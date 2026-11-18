Nation.Cymru Staff

Three Welsh villages have been named among the most beautiful in the UK in a new ranking compiled by leading travel photographers, with one securing a coveted spot in the top five.

Global travel site Big 7 Travel released its ranking of The 30 Most Beautiful Villages in the UK, based on votes from photographers around the country.

“The UK is home to over 6,000 villages, many of which look like they have been plucked right out of a storybook,” writes Chester Ollivier for Big 7 Travel. “These beautiful villages are well worth adding to your travel list.”

Just managing to secure a spot in the rankings is a north Wales village “unlike any other in the UK”. Portmeirion in Gwynedd, which recently celebrated its 100th anniversary, was praised for its “colourful Italianate buildings, ornate architecture and lush gardens”.

Located on a “spectacular” private peninsula along the Dwyryd Estuary, the village was designed and built by Sir Clough Williams-Ellis between 1925 and 1976.

The architect’s goal was to prove that a landscape could be developed without tarnishing its natural beauty, and as well as its Mediterranean-style buildings, campanile, and architectural fragments rescued from demolished historic buildings, it also has over 70 acres of sub-tropical wild woodland and walking paths.

Big 7 Travel suggest exploring “the piazzas, gardens and woodland before enjoying views across the estuary. Portmeirion also has a claim to fame for TV fans, too, being the setting for the cult series The Prisoner.”

Another Gwynedd village took a spot on the rankings, with Beddgelert named the 25th most beautiful village in the UK for its location “surrounded by some of the most incredible scenery in Wales”.

“Wonderfully picturesque, with grey stone cottages, independent shops and the pretty Glaslyn River flowing through its heart,” Beddgelert is a popular stop for hikers taking on the Aberglaslyn Pass, Moel Hebog, and routes heading toward Yr Wyddfa.

Although Beddgelert’s name translates as “Gelert’s Grave” and is famously associated with the medieval legend of Prince Llywelyn the Great and his loyal dog Gelert, historians believe the village was actually named after Saint Gelert, an early Celtic Christian religious figure.

Chester suggests following the riverside path to Gelert’s grave, where many mourners leave coins or tokens of remembrance, as well as taking a trip on the Welsh Highland Railway to explore the region.

Finally, the “postcard-perfect coastal village” of Solva in Pembrokeshire was voted by photographers as the 5th most beautiful village in the UK.

Located on the north side of St Bride’s Bay, the village is split into Lower Solva, at the bottom of the valley with a natural tidal harbour, and Upper Solva, on the cliff tops to the west of the harbour.

At high tide, boats bob in the harbour alongside a narrow stretch of beach known as Gwadn, while the retreating waters at low tide reveal an expanse of mudflats, rock pools and hidden caves.

The village’s high street and surrounding streets are home to a variety of independent galleries and craft shops, while nearby Middle Mill boasts the historic Solva Woollen Mill, the oldest working woollen mill in Pembrokeshire.

Solva is also celebrated for its fresh local seafood, particularly crab and lobster, which visitors can enjoy alongside other dishes at traditional pubs and cafés, including The Cambrian Inn and The Ship Solva.

With a spot within the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park and along the Pembrokeshire Coast Path, popular walks from the village lead out toward Y Gribin headland and St Bride’s Bay, as well as neighbouring St David’s and Newgale.

Chester writes: “The brightly-painted cottages and sweeping landscapes perfectly complement the pretty boats gently bobbing in the harbour. Houses and shops crawl up the hillside above the harbour, creating a particularly picturesque scene.”

Big 7 Travel recommends staying at the nearby Twr y Felin Hotel in St Davids to make the most of the village and the wider region.

The full list of Big 7 Travel’s 30 Most Beautiful Villages in the UK is available to read here.