Holly Williams, Press Association Business Editor

Household energy costs are set to soar by more than a quarter to the highest level in four years in January as experts warned a typical bill could jump by more than £400 due to the Iran war.

Experts at Cornwall Insight have predicted Ofgem’s energy price cap will rise by 26% to £2,166 a year on January 1, up £443 on the level between October and December, to hit the highest since 2023.

It said the Government’s £100 household energy payment announced in the Budget for homes in council tax bands A to D in England is not included in the forecast because it is a one-off payment made outside the price cap.

Ofgem will announce the quarterly price cap level for January to March on November 25.

Energy Secretary Miatta Fahnbulleh said the Government has taken “immediate action” on energy bills, including the £100 energy payment and the move to temporarily cut 5% VAT from electricity bills until March 31, which reduces costs by about £45 a year.

The Chancellor also announced in his autumn budget that gas standing charges will be scrapped in England, Scotland and Wales.

Ms Fahnbulleh said: “I know that the price of energy bills this winter weighs heavily on struggling families up and down the country.

“Access to energy is an everyday essential and not a luxury.”

“Affordability is my number one priority, and I will continue driving towards cheap, clean power,” she added.

Wholesale energy prices have reduced in recent weeks on hopes of a resolution to the Middle East conflict, but not soon enough to prevent the January bill shock.

The January hike comes as households are already grappling with sky high energy costs after the cap was increased by 4% to £1,723 on October 1 just as many turn their heating on for winter.

Cornwall Insight said there could be a further small rise in April, but added the forecast is expected to change before it is announced in February, given the volatility in wholesale markets.

Craig Lowrey, retail markets principal at Cornwall Insight, said: “After already climbing in October, energy bills look set to rise again in the new year, and the timing could hardly be worse, with colder weather in January pushing up energy use and households already dealing with the cost-of-living crisis.

“Once again, the cause lies thousands of miles away, yet another reminder of how events beyond our control have a very real impact on our energy bills.

“While the £100 household energy payment and the removal of VAT from electricity bills will be welcomed, ultimately this support can only chip away at the edges of a bill that continues to be pushed up by events in the Middle East.”

The grim forecast comes as official figures showed rising energy and fuel costs helped push up UK inflation to its highest level for a year, to 3.6% in October from 3.5% in September.

The Bank of England has warned inflation could rise to about 5% next year due to Iran war cost pressures.

Simon Francis, coordinator of the End Fuel Poverty Coalition, said: “It now looks like households will pay more for every unit of gas this winter than at any point in history.

“Since January 2021, prices and wages have each risen by around a third, but the typical energy bill has more than doubled.

“Bills are racing away from what people can afford.”

Caroline Abrahams, charity director at Age UK said: “Today’s forecast will be frightening to many older people who have already endured years of cost-of-living pressures and simply have no room left in their budgets to absorb another energy price increase.

“The Government should act now by introducing an emergency energy support package, before January, targeted at those households most at risk of cold homes and financial hardship.”