Callender reaches milestone as Lynn names Wales side to face Japan

Nation.Cymru staff

Alex Callender will win her 50th Wales cap when she co-captains the side against Japan in Tokyo on Saturday.

The flanker, who made her international debut against France in the 2019 Women’s Six Nations, will share the captaincy with Kate Williams for the WXV Global Series Test.

Head coach Sean Lynn has made five changes, including two positional switches, to the starting side beaten 26-24 by the United States last month.

Nel Metcalfe returns on the wing after missing the Six Nations through injury, while Seren Lockwood is back at scrum-half. Keira Bevan moves to fly-half to accommodate Lockwood’s return.

Carys Cox switches to centre alongside Freya Bell, with Jorja Aiono partnering Branwen Metcalfe at lock.

Lynn said: “We have made some changes to reward players who have pushed hard in training, and we also need to give players opportunity to build the strength in depth in the squad.”

Wales beat South Africa 50-19 before their narrow defeat by the USA. Lynn expects a different examination against Japan.

“Japan will pose a very different threat to the sides we have faced previously in this WXV campaign, with their ability to play fast and wide,” he said.

On Callender’s milestone, he added: “Alex Callender will win her 50th Wales cap and we all know – players, coaches and staff – what this will mean to her and her family.”

Saturday’s match at Prince Chichibu Memorial Stadium kicks off at 10.30am UK time.

Wales: Lisa Neumann; Nel Metcalfe, Carys Cox, Freya Bell, Amy Williams; Keira Bevan, Seren Lockwood; Maisie Davies, Kelsey Jones, Sisilia Tuipulotu, Branwen Metcalfe, Jorja Aiono, Kate Williams (co-captain), Alex Callender (co-captain), Bryonie King.

Replacements: Molly Reardon, Gwenllian Pyrs, Elan Jones, Gwen Crabb, Georgia Evans, Bethan Lewis, Lleucu George, Courtney Keight.

The teams meet again in Kumagaya on October 31, kicking off at 7am UK time.

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