Hayden Mullins hails Newport ‘character’ after hitting back to draw at Rotherham

Press Association Sport Staff

Newport manager Hayden Mullins praised his side for sticking together as they recovered from going two goals behind to draw 2-2 at Rotherham.

The Millers got off to the perfect start when Paul Mullin lashed home from the spot after just four minutes after Joe Thomas had handled.

The lead was doubled in the 12th minute by Aaron Nemane after he broke through down the right and fired beyond Jordan Wright.

Harrison Biggins then netted from the spot for Newport just before the half-hour mark after Hamish Douglas was adjudged to have brought down Michael Adu-Poku.

A defensive calamity then saw Newport level in the 54th minute with Ged Garner tapping in from close range.

Mullins said: “It’s testament to the lads and the character we have in the dressing room. We want to stick together out on the pitch and looking after one another. I am very happy with a point and it keeps our belief and the run going.

“I was really disappointed with our first half and it was out of character for us. We addressed it at half-time and got back into the game with a well-taken penalty.

“After that goal was how we wanted to perform. We calmed down a little bit and started to play our stuff. We got to grips with the midfield area.

“To go 2-0 down and get back into it is no mean feat and I am really pleased we did. It is so hard to come from a couple of goals down on the travels.

“The one thing I spoke about at the end of the game was our character and our togetherness and we keep pushing right until the end.

“We were pushing to get the winner at the end which is pleasing to see. I hoped we could have tried to nick it. We are really happy with how things are going and we want to build on it.”

Rotherham head coach Alex Bruce was left frustrated after his side threw away a two-goal lead.

He said: “When you go 2-0 up the one thing you want to do is see it out to half-time, have your 15 minutes and get ready to go again for the second half.

“To give them a penalty in that manner, in a lapse of concentration, kills you, because there were a lot of good things.

“I think it’s a disappointing night unfortunately. We haven’t lost but it’s a tough one to take.

“We need to know when to play, the game management and the dark arts. You can always legislate for the odd mistake here and there but at the minute we are making too many basic errors.

“We have to build on the positives and take them into Saturday.”

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