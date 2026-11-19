Nation.Cymru staff

Ceri Holland has handed Wales an injury boost ahead of their Women’s World Cup play-off final against Norway.

The Liverpool winger returns to Rhian Wilkinson’s squad after missing the semi-final victory over Albania, with Hayley Ladd, Olivia Clark, Rhiannon Roberts and Ella Powell also back following injuries.

Gwen Zimmerman returns to the 26-player squad as Wales seek to reach the Women’s World Cup for the first time.

Wilkinson’s side host Norway in Cardiff on Tuesday, December 1, with kick-off at 7.15pm, before travelling to the Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo for the second leg on Saturday, December 5, at 4pm GMT.

Victory over the two legs could secure Wales a place at next summer’s finals in Brazil, although qualification would also depend on their ranking among the play-off winners.

The seven highest-ranked winners from the second round of European play-offs will qualify directly. The eighth-ranked winner will instead enter the inter-confederation play-offs in February 2027 for another opportunity to reach the tournament.

Holland’s return strengthens Wilkinson’s attacking options, while the availability of Ladd, Roberts and Powell adds experience in defence. Goalkeeper Clark is also back in contention.

The squad includes Sophie Ingle, Angharad James and Rachel Rowe, alongside younger players including Mayzee Davies, Mared Griffiths and Olivia Francis.

Both legs will be shown live on BBC Wales.

Tickets for the Cardiff match cost £10 for adults and £5 for children, with discounts available to Red Wall members.

Wales squad

Olivia Clark (Leicester City), Soffia Kelly (Aston Villa), Safia Middleton-Patel (Watford, on loan from Manchester United), Hannah Cain (Everton), Mayzee Davies (Manchester City), Gemma Evans (Newcastle United), Olivia Francis (Wolves), Casi Gregson (Newcastle United), Mared Griffiths (Manchester United), Ceri Holland (Liverpool), Elise Hughes (Sunderland), Sophie Ingle (Bristol City), Angharad James (Seattle Reign), Lois Joel (Newcastle United), Carrie Jones (IFK Norrköping), Hayley Ladd (Crystal Palace), Esther Morgan (Bristol City), Mary McAteer (Ipswich Town, on loan from Charlton Athletic), Phoebie Poole (Watford), Ella Powell (Bristol City), Rhiannon Roberts (Sunderland), Rachel Rowe (Nottingham Forest), Tianna Teisar (Watford), Lily Woodham (Liverpool), Chloe Williams (Wolves), Gwen Zimmerman (Northwestern NCAA).