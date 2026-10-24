Joe Roberts hat-trick in vain as Scarlets lose in Cape Town

Press Association Sport Staff

Centre Joe Roberts’ hat-trick was not enough for Scarlets as they conceded two late tries in a 52-40 defeat to the Stormers in Cape Town.

Roberts crossed in the first half and went over twice in the second as Scarlets fought back from a 33-14 half-time deficit to level the match at 40-40, but Stormers’ replacement fly-half Yaqeen Ahmed’s late double sealed his side’s win.

Scarlets were reduced to 14 men early on when hooker John McKee was shown a yellow card and tries from Stormers pair Zachary Porthen and

Hasseim Pead put the hosts 12-0 up before Roberts crossed for a converted score.

Wing Ioan Jones’ brilliant finish kept Scarlets in touch at 19-14 after Stormers prop Ntuthuko Mchunu went over for his side’s third try and two more touch downs before the break from home pair Seabelo Senatla and Deon Fourie gave them a commanding half-time lead.

Scarlets rallied after the break with two quick tries from wing Macs Page

and after Oliver Read went over for Stormers’ sixth try, further touch downs from Scarlets skipper Josh Macleod and Roberts, both converted by Carwyn Leggatt-Jones, hauled the visitors level at 40-40.

But the Stormers regained the lead with seven minutes left when Ahmed darted over under the posts for his first touch down and he sealed victory for the South African side with his second converted try in the 79th minute.

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