Macs Page called into Wales squad after Rio Dyer ruled out

Uncapped Scarlets back Macs Page has been called up to the Wales squad for the Nations Championship fixtures in November after Rio Dyer’s withdrawal through injury.

Dyer has been released from Steve Tandy’s squad having sustained a hamstring problem in Dragons’ United Rugby Championship defeat at rivals Ospreys on Saturday.

The 26-year-old had just been recalled by Wales after missing both the Guinness Six Nations campaign and summer fixtures.

“To be selected and then get an injury is tough,” Wales kicking coach Alex Davies said in quotes on the BBC Sport website.

“Rio was playing really well for Dragons and his high ball work was excellent. He had been performing really well and fully deserved his spot.”

Page is set to join up with the squad despite having sustained a head injury when landing awkwardly on the pitch during Scarlets’ URC game against Stormers in Cape Town, when he was eventually helped to walk off while receiving oxygen.

The 21-year-old will, though, follow all of the return-to-play protocols before coming into contention for a possible senior Wales debut.

“In broken field, he is a box of tricks and can definitely expose some of the big players in the wide channels,” Davies said of Page, who has scored seven tries this season.

“He is an all-action player who is powerful, moves the ball and has a good kicking game.”

After beating Fiji and losing away to Argentina and South Africa in the summer part of the competition, Wales resume their Nations Championship campaign against Japan at the Principality Stadium on November 7.

New Zealand and Australia are also due to visit Cardiff next month before finals weekend at Allianz Stadium Twickenham at the end of November.