Ospreys beat Dragons in first game at redeveloped St Helen’s

Press Association Sport Staff

Press Association Sport Staff

Ospreys marked their return to St Helen’s with a dominant 31-14 win over Welsh rivals Dragons in storm-swept Swansea.

Reuben Morgan-Williams went over from close range for the opening try after six minutes to delight the Ospreys supporters back at the redeveloped ground, which was an original home venue for two seasons after the region was launched in 2003.

Morgan-Williams sprinted clear for a second try on the half-hour before Sam Parry swiftly bundled over off a driving maul in the 35th minute. Dragons – who were edged out by Ospreys 38-31 at Rodney Parade in their last URC game – responded just before the break when Rio Dyer touched down in the corner. Tinus de Beer added the extras to cut the deficit back to 19-7.

Ospreys, though, then made a fast start to the second half, getting an early penalty try as Dragons scrum-half Rhodri Williams was shown a yellow card for holding up the maul.

Tempers flared again in the 53rd minute, with de Beer sent to the sin bin for also holding up Osprey’s maul and Ross Moriarty took advantage to drive over off a lineout.

Anzelo Tuitavuki powered through to get another Dragons try just after the hour, but the visitors then picked up another yellow card for Aneurin Owen for head-on-head contact with Iestyn Hopkin.

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