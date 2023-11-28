Pop punk singer Avril Lavigne to perform at Cardiff Castle next summer

Canadian pop-punk star Avril Lavigne is the latest headline act announced for Cardiff Castle next summer.

The alternative rock singer-songwriter, whose hits include ‘Sk8er Boi’, ‘Complicated’ and ‘I’m With You’, will headline a massive outdoor show at the historic venue on Tuesday 2 July, supported by Canadian rock band Simple Plan.

Avril Lavigne launched her debut album ‘Let Go’ in 2002 – alongside singles ‘Complicated’, ‘Sk8er Boi’ and ‘I’m With You’.

Prolific artist

Aged just 17, Lavigne became the youngest female solo artist to hit the Number One slot in the UK album charts, while the three singles earned her the accolade of being only the second act in history to have three top-ten songs from a debut album hit the US Billboard chart’s Mainstream Top 40.

Avril Lavigne has sold 40million albums worldwide, following her septuple platinum, record-breaking debut with triple-platinum ’Under My Skin’ (2004), double-platinum ’The Best Damn Thing’ (2007), gold-selling ’Goodbye Lullaby’ (2011), gold-selling ’Avril Lavigne’ (2013), and ’Head Above Water’ (2019). She has notched eight GRAMMY® Award nominations including ‘Song Of The Year’, twice, for ‘Complicated’ and ‘I’m With You’.

In 2022, she kicked off her biggest and boldest chapter to date, releasing her seventh studio album ‘Love Sux’ with Travis Barker’s DTA Records.

Music legends

Avril Lavigne’s social media following exceeds 93.6million fans worldwide, and away from music, she has starred in Richard Linklater’s Fast Food Nation, DreamWorks Animation’s film Over The Hedge, The Flock, and more.

Nick Saunders from DEPOT Live, promoters of the event, said: “This is yet another brilliant show to add to our line-up for next summer. Avril Lavigne has wowed fans internationally for more than 20 years so we look forward to welcoming her and Simple Plan to Cardiff Castle for a great night.”

Avril Lavigne is the latest headliner revealed for next summer’s events at Cardiff Castle. She joins indie music legends Manic Street Preachers and Suede who will play two consecutive sold-out co-headline shows, a double-headlining show from US alt rockers The Smashing Pumpkins and Weezer, and headlining shows from JLS, Tom Grennan and Madness, with more to be announced.

