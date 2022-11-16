£180,000 boost for Welsh Language films announced at S4C 40th anniversary reception

The Welsh Government is making £180,000 available to support the development of Welsh language film and provide financial support to develop talent.

Deputy Minister for Arts and Sport, Dawn Bowden and Plaid Cymru Designated Member Cefin Campbell have revealed the funding, which will be delivered through Ffilm Cymru.

The commitment is part of the Co-operation Agreement between the Welsh Government and Plaid Cymru.

The Deputy Minister said: “I’m delighted to make this announcement ahead of the 40th anniversary celebration this evening at the Senedd. One of our biggest assets in sharing all that is amazing and unique about Wales – is our wonderful, home-grown, institution S4C.

“Just 11 months ago, we announced our Memorandum of Understanding between Welsh Government’s Creative Wales and S4C.

“It is a fantastic example of our increased partnership working in Wales, to deliver our ambitions to grow the creative sector, and to support the creative industries in Wales. This funding is further contribution towards those ambitions.

“Broadcasters are vital contributors to the growth of our creative industries and the Welsh economy, sustaining the development of content in Wales by our independent production companies is a key priority for us as a Government.

“In working with S4C and Ffilm Cymru, we are striving for economic growth, diverse talent development, growing the profile and portrayal of Wales and, of course, promotion of the Welsh language.”

Designated Member, Cefin Campbell said: “S4C is integral to Wales and our language. The wealth of content produced by S4C is a crucial part of the media in Wales, ensuring that quality, world-class content encompassing drama, sport, films and children’s content is provided to people of all ages, across Wales and beyond.

“Through the Co-operation Agreement between Plaid Cymru and the Welsh Government we are committed to work together to strengthen our language, ensuring that it is an everyday reality for us all, in our homes, on television and online.

“The new fund we are announcing today will play an important part in achieving this ambition, offering support to Welsh language film and provide financial support to the industry to develop talent and ideas.”

Storytelling tradition

Siân Doyle, S4C’s chief executive said: “We’ve a strong storytelling tradition in Wales. The recent success of S4C commissioned drama such as Yr Amgueddfa, Dal y Mellt and Y Golau in Wales and internationally, has shown there is a real appetite for original Welsh content and entertainment.

“S4C’s aim is to build on this and bring home-grown Welsh stories, that resonate with our audiences in Wales, and beyond, to the big screen. I’m delighted this partnership with Creative Wales and the support of the Co-operation Agreement with Ffilm Cymru and the National Film and Television School coupled with S4C’s investment will enable the development of new ideas and nurture a new generation of storytellers. This will ensure that S4C’s stated ambition of one Welsh language feature film a year can be realised.

“As we mark S4C’s 40th birthday, we are not only giving the Welsh language a new platform but enabling the next generation of content creators to work in Welsh. I’m looking forward to announcing further details of the project very soon.”

