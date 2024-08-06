750 singers take part in new choral competition at National Eisteddfod

A choir formed less than a year ago triumphed at the National Eisteddfod at the weekend.

Côr Taflais who competed in a brand-new competition at the week-long festival for choirs who had not taken part in the Eisteddfod previously.

Eisteddfod organisers included the competition to try and encourage new choirs to form, or reform, and take part in the festival and were delighted when 14 choirs registered.

Firsts

National Eisteddfod competition co-ordinator Steffan Prys said: “The competition saw 750 people take part and many of these were stepping onto the National Eisteddfod stage for the very first time.

“It’s quite possible without this new competition they might not have had the opportunity at all.”

Côr Taflais was formed last September by an enthusiastic group of singers from the Cardiff area by co-conductors Caradog Jones and Gronw Ifan.

Gronw said: “We’d done quite a lot of singing and competing with Aelwyd yr Urdd and wanted to keep singing. There are about 50 of us and some are local to the Cardiff area while others, like myself and Caradog, have moved to Cardiff from elsewhere in Wales.

“We competed successfully at the Urdd Eisteddfod at the end of May and thought we’d have a good chance at the National Eisteddfod. And so it proved, we’re all delighted.”

The choirs varied from community groups such as Choirs for Good and groups of former school friends to some who had re-formed after a lengthy dormant period.

One of these was a group of soldiers from the Welsh Guards who had travelled from their barracks near Windsor for the competition.

An officer said there had been a regimental choir many years ago but a decision had been taken recently to reform.

Côr Bryn Owain from Cowbridge were second and Côr Cyfeillion Melin Gruffydd, Cardiff third.

Earlier in the Eisteddfod, eight choirs competed on the Pavilion stage in a competition organised by Cymdeithas Eisteddfod Cymru.

In order to qualify for the competition, all of the choirs took part in smaller Eisteddfodau which are held in towns and villages across Wales throughout the year.

A spokesman for Cymdeithas Eisteddfod Cymru said they were keen to encourage choirs to take part in these Eisteddfodau. He shared: “We were very happy to see eight choirs taking part in the competition, and the excitement back stage when the winners were announced.”

Côr Caerdydd were declared the winners with last-year’s winning choir, Côr Eifionydd, from Porthmadog in second place and Côr Y Gleision from Cardiff third.

