Revised book details the history of Brittany from a Breton point of view

Stephen Price

A revised edition of a celebrated book that explores the unique and vibrant history of Brittany, told from a Breton perspective, has been published.

Jean Pierre Le Mat’s History of Brittany, published by Yoran Embanner was written as a resource for readers interested in understanding the evolution of a country that once stood as an independent state and remained largely autonomous for centuries, offering a deep dive into Brittany’s independence

Brittany’s history is rich with tales of sovereignty, resilience, and cultural identity, with strong links to Wales and the other Celtic nations.

History of Brittany begins with the region’s origins, highlighting its Celtic roots and the migration of Britons to the Armorican peninsula during the fall of the Roman Empire.

This pivotal period marked the birth of Brittany as a distinct cultural and political entity, setting the stage for its evolution as an independent state.

One of the book’s central themes is Brittany’s status as a sovereign duchy until 1532. This was the year Brittany was annexed by France, after several years of invasion and military occupation.

Despite this annexation, Brittany retained a high degree of autonomy until the French Revolution in 1789, preserving its unique legal systems, taxation rights, and cultural identity.

Key milestones

Beginning with key events such as the arrival of the Celtic Britons from Great Britain, Le Mat paints a vivid picture of Brittany’s resilience and its ability to adapt while preserving its distinct heritage.

Le Mat meticulously outlines the major events that shaped Brittany’s national story, including the Duchy of Brittany, the treaties that ended the Breton War of Succession, affirming the independence of the Duchy of Brittany.

Let Mat also explores Brittany’s annexation by France (1532), when the Duchy was formally annexed by France through the Edict of Union, only signed by the French royal power, Brittany retained certain privileges and autonomy.

Breton cultural renaissance in the 19th century is explored in depth, focusing on a revival of Breton culture, language, and identity, marked by the collection of folk tales and songs, before analysis of modern autonomy movements throughout the 20th and 21st centuries advocating for greater autonomy or independence for Brittany.

More than a region: a country

Le Mat emphasises that Brittany’s History is not merely a subset of French history but a tale of a nation with its own identity.

The book explores the country’s enduring symbols, such as the Gwenn ha Du flag and the Breton language, which continue to represent its unique cultural legacy.

The book also delves into Brittany’s contributions to Europe’s medieval politics, trade, and religion.

From its monastic centres such as Landevenneg, Saint-Gildas/Sant Weltaz and Saint-Malo/Sant Maloù to its involvement in maritime exploration, Brittany was a dynamic player on the European stage.

Votre Media Breton write: “Jean Pierre Le Mat’s writing is both scholarly and accessible, making History of Brittany a valuable read for historians and general readers alike.

“His detailed analysis is complemented by an engaging narrative that brings historical figures and events to life.”

Find out more or purchase online here.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

