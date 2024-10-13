A Festive line-up at Wales Millennium Centre for 2024

Wales Millennium Centre is set to offer a diverse range of festive events this year, with a blend of performances, markets, and creative workshops.

The Cardiff venue aims to provide entertainment that appeals to a wide audience, from theatre-goers to families looking for something different this Christmas.

One of the headline events for the 2024 season is NUTCRACKER (The Alternative Cabaret). Directed by Juliette Manon, the cabaret reinterprets the classic Nutcracker story through a queer lens.

The show is billed as an adult-only performance, offering a satirical take on the well-known fairy tale, and the cast includes performers such as Len Blanco and Diomede, with original music by Sam Roberts and Heledd Watkins of HMS Morris.

Creativity

The Christmas market, curated by indie.collectives, will feature a selection of handmade goods from local designers.

Held on weekends throughout December (excluding 30 November to 1 December), the market showcases small businesses and artisans, offering an alternative to high-street shopping.

There will also be craft workshops for those looking to engage creatively during the festive season, with options ranging from crochet to pottery.

Drag Queen Story Hour is set to return with Aida H Dee, who has gained recognition for her role in promoting literacy through performance.

Known for her storytelling sessions in libraries, Aida’s show is aimed at families and younger audiences, combining comedy and interactive elements.

Performances

For those seeking musical theatre, ‘All I Want for Christmas is Musicals’ and ‘All I Want for Christmas is Family Musicals’ will feature performers such as Siwan Henderson and Laura Dawkes, along with pianist David George Harrington.

The two performances cater to both general musical lovers and family audiences, offering a blend of classic Christmas songs and show tunes.

In a major draw for theatre fans, the hit musical Hamilton will be making its Welsh debut. The Tony Award-winning production, which mixes historical themes with modern music, will run at Wales Millennium Centre from November into the New Year.

In addition to live performances, the venue will host Xperience, a series of virtual reality events in collaboration with StoryFutures.

The VR sessions will feature content on topics ranging from climate change to sports, offering a different form of engagement for attendees.

Community

Also on the schedule is ‘Pirates of the Odyssey Inn’, a community theatre production from Hijinx. The show involves disabled and non-disabled performers in a family-friendly adaptation of Treasure Island, incorporating humour and original music.

For more unconventional entertainment, the House of Deviant and Vaguely Artistic cabaret show returns, promising an evening of varied performances.

The show has been described as a mix of “chaos and glitter,” offering something distinct from more traditional Christmas events.

Tickets for most events mentioned are available here.

