A host of ’80s stars confirmed for Let’s Rock Wales

Let’s Rock Wales is heading to Swansea for the very first time this summer and the bill features some of the biggest names of the 80s.

Part of the UK retro festival series, Let’s Rock Wales will take place at Singleton Park on Saturday July 20th 2024.

The one-day festival will be headlined by reggae legends UB40 feat. Ali Campbell in a stellar line-up which also includes ABC, The Boomtown Rats, Go West, Jason Donovan, Nik Kershaw, The Christians, Jaki Graham, Musical Youth and many more.

UB40 topped the UK singles chart on three occasions and sold 70 million records as they took their smooth yet rootsy musical blend to all corners of the globe. They hit No.1 on the charts on both sides of the Atlantic with reggae covers of ‘Red Red Wine’ and ‘I Got You Babe’ (with Chrissie Hynde), while also scoring a UK No.1 with ‘(I Can’t Help) Falling In Love With You’.

Frontman Ali Campbell, the voice of UB40, said: “We’re really looking forward to making our debut at Let’s Rock this summer. We’ve heard great things about the energy of the crowds at these festivals, which is something we love to tap into. Sunshine, good vibes and reggae music… the perfect summer’s evening!”

The organisers of Let’s Rock added: “We are so excited to be bringing Let’s Rock Wales to Swansea for the first time this summer! With so many icons of pop performing, we believe that Let’s Rock offers a great value day out for all the family – and its always such terrific fun! We look forward to welcoming you to the gorgeous surroundings of Singleton Park on July 20th!”

ABOUT LET’S ROCK

The most well-known British retro festival, Let’s Rock offers non-stop nostalgic fun, with legendary musicians performing hit after hit to a family crowd of all ages, many of whom come dressed in their finest ‘80s fashion. Since launching in 2009 with a solitary festival at Cookham Moor in Berkshire, Let’s Rock has grown into the UK’s biggest retro festival series and, in doing, so has re-launched and revitalised the careers of many iconic ‘80s artists.

Let’s Rock works with many amazing charities including official charity partner Child Bereavement UK, who support families and educate professionals when a baby or child of any age dies or is dying, or when a family is facing bereavement. Since partnering with UK Live in 2014, Child Bereavement have raised almost a million pounds at Let’s Rock events.

Tickets are priced £35 and are on-sale at 10am this Friday 9th February HERE

LET’S ROCK FESTIVAL SERIES 2024

JUNE 15 – LET’S ROCK NORTHAMPTON, DELAPRÉ PARK, NORTHAMPTON

Billy Ocean (headline), Tony Hadley, The Boomtown Rats, Tom Bailey (Thomspon Twins), Heaven 17, Jason Donovan, Altered Images, China Crisis, Sonia, T’Pau, Red Box + more TBA

JUNE 22 – LET’S ROCK LEEDS, TEMPLE NEWSAM, LEEDS

UB40 feat Ali Campbell (headline), Level 42, Peter Hook & The Light, Go West, From The Jam, eXTC, Jason Donovan, Kim Appleby, Altered Images, China Crisis, Toyah, Andy Crane vs Pat Sharp DJ Battle + more TBA

JUNE 29 – LET’S ROCK EXETER, POWDERHAM CASTLE, KENTON, EXETER

UB40 feat. Ali Campbell (headline), Boomtown Rats, Sister Sledge, From The Jam, The Real Thing, eXTC,

Jason Donovan, Kim Appleby, Altered Images, Toby Anstis vs Pat Sharp DJ Battle, Sonia + more TBA

JULY 6 – LET’S ROCK SOUTHAMPTON, SOUTHAMPTON COMMON, SOUTHAMPTON

The Human League (headline), Level 42, Peter Hook & The Light, From The Jam, Harriet Scott vs Pat Sharp, eXTC, Jason Donovan, Kim Appleby, Altered Images, China Crisis, Dr & The Medics + more TBA

JULY 13 – LET’S ROCK SHREWSBURY, THE QUARRY, SHREWSBURY

Squeeze (co-headline), Bananarama (co-headline), Martin Kemp (DJ Set), Go West, From The Jam, Nik Kershaw, eXTC, Jason Donovan, Kim Appleby, Altered Images, Red Box, Dr & The Medics + more TBA

JULY 20 – LET’S ROCK WALES, SINGLETON PARK, SWANSEA

UB40 feat. Ali Campbell (headline), ABC, The Boomtown Rats, Go West, The Real Thing, Nik Kershaw, The Christians, Jason Donovan, Jaki Graham, Musical Youth, Neal X of Sigue Sigue Sputnik, Red Box + more TBA

More information via letsrock80s.com

