A Magical, Mindful Journey with Let’s Meet Dai the Dragon

Following the success of Let’s Look Through The Window, book one of the Mindfulness Adventures, a unique children’s series by authors Mark Jones and Nick Clement, the second instalment, Let’s Meet Dai the Dragon, is now here to capture the imaginations of young readers and their families.

This beautifully illustrated mindfulness book invites children to soar into the majestic, snow-capped mountains of Wales, where they meet Dai the Dragon, an unforgettable new friend who guides them through a story of calm and friendship.

Playful

Let’s Meet Dai the Dragon is more than just a story; it’s a journey that gently introduces mindfulness in a playful and meaningful way.

Readers will find themselves immersed in Welsh landscapes and culture, with names and elements rooted in Welsh history and mythology. Dai, the friendly dragon, invites readers into his serene world, sharing breathing techniques and mindfulness practices that make relaxation as accessible as it is enjoyable.

With a free special mindfulness guide for parents included, this book provides fun and simple breathing exercises to help children stay calm and present, making it perfect for bedtime or any quiet time.

As the second book in the Mindfulness Adventures series, Let’s Meet Dai the Dragon continues the mission of bringing mindfulness to children around the world in a way that’s both engaging and culturally rich.

This title, in collaboration with London Welsh School and Nature’s Little Helpers, supports children’s mental well-being through a story filled with friendship, discovery, and relaxation.

Captivating

The Mindfulness Adventures series will feature five captivating books, each with a unique, playful theme that introduces mindfulness and breathing techniques to young readers. Upcoming titles like *Let’s Meet the Monsters Under the Bed* and *Let’s Explore the Ocean!* continue this journey, using engaging characters and imaginative settings to bring calm and focus into children’s lives.

“Creating a moment of calm in a child’s day can make all the difference,” says author Nick Clement. “Through Dai’s story, we’re encouraging families to enjoy these special moments together while discovering a little piece of Welsh magic.”

Perfect for children aged 3-7 and parents seeking a calming bedtime routine, *Let’s Meet Dai the Dragon* is now available. Join the *Mindfulness Adventure* series to bring tranquility, focus, and a touch of wonder to your child’s world.

For more information or to purchase a copy, please visit www.chieducation.co.uk/mindfulnessadventures, or you can find it on Amazon.



