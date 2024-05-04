A new Hinterland series? ‘Never say never’ says producer

The producer of celebrated Welsh-noir television series Hinterland has hinted at a possible return during an online question and answers session.

In response to a question from Instagram user, Pam Eben Paikai, who asked: “Will there ever be another Hinterland series?” producer, Ed Thomas gave fans one of the clearest hints yet that the door hasn’t been closed on the possibility.

Thomas wrote: “I genuinely think “Never say never!” – there’s so much goodwill from our distributors, and the fact that it’s still available internationally, and the fact that Mathias is still alive, that in an ever darker more complicated world, Mathias solving more crimes might be a good thing.”

Global phenomenon

Hinterland — Y Gwyll (Welsh for ‘the dusk’) in the original Welsh language version — is a Welsh noir police procedural series broadcast on S4C in Welsh. The main character, DCI Tom Mathias, is played by Richard Harrington.

In November 2013, a second series was announced by S4C. The English-language version, with brief passages of Welsh dialogue, aired on BBC One Wales. When it was shown on the BBC in 2014, it was the first BBC television drama with dialogue in both English and Welsh.

A third series of the show began filming in January 2016 and debuted on S4C in October of that year.

The programme is set in Aberystwyth, and the three series were filmed in and around the town, often in rural locations.

The critical reaction to Hinterland was favourable, with Wales Arts Review writing at the time: “Y Gwyll has been shot with real intelligence; simple, subtle and with both eyes focused on the feeding of the atmospheric cloud over the piece.”

Hinterland went on to be shown in 150 countries.

Current success

Acclaimed Welsh writer and producer, Ed Thomas was taking part in the Q&A session to celebrate the current success of his latest production, Tree on a Hill / Pren ar y Bryn which is currently receiving high praise from critics and audiences alike.

Tree on a Hill is a brand new offbeat crime drama series boasting a stellar Welsh cast that was filmed on the edge of the Bannau Brycheiniog National Park and hit TV screens this spring.

Following the tremendous success of Hinterland, Tree on a Hill is said to be his most ambitious project to date.

According to Thomas who wrote, produced, and directed the series: “It’s a darkly off beat crime drama about characters accepting change in a world that’s changing all around them.

“These are ordinary people in an ordinary town who come face to face with seismic change. They are not master criminals, just ordinary people like you and me forced to make bonkers decisions.”

Filmed at the top of the Swansea valley in and around Ystradgynlais and Abercrave, it boasts a stellar cast including Rhodri Meilir, Richard Harrington, Hannah Daniel, and Nia Roberts whose performances promise to breathe life into Thomas’ vision.

Thomas added: “Filming in our hometown in the Upper Swansea Valley where I grew up has given the series a real sense of place.

“As we found out with Hinterland, a sense of place really roots it in the local – with a story and themes which hopefully have universal appeal”

All three seasons of Hinterland are currently available to watch on iPlayer.

