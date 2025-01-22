Acclaimed production telling a remarkable real-life Welsh story tours next month

Meg Davies

Hijinx Theatre Company is taking it’s acclaimed production Housemates on a tour across multiple venues in Wales next month.

Written by Tim Green, Housemates tells the story of the first ever supported living centre – a pioneering development for learning disabled people – established in Cardiff in the 70s.

The show captured the hearts of audiences and won huge praise from critics during its original run in 2023 – it will return to the Sherman theatre and two other venues.

Ground-breaking Welsh achievement

The extraordinary tale, rooted in Welsh history, celebrates a transformative moment that shaped the lives of neurodivergent people worldwide.

In the early 1970s, the ground-breaking initiative in Cardiff provided a new model for the way learning disabled people are supported.

Before then, institutionalised care was the norm for many learning disabled people, with many learning-disabled people rarely seeing or encountering the world outside.

In a house just metres from the Sherman’s doors, the birth of a revolutionary model for supported living took place, giving learning disabled people better support and opportunity.

Diverse cast

This deeply moving play honours the pivotal Welsh achievement, bringing the era to life with a soundtrack of iconic 1970s hits performed live on-stage.

Performed by a cast of neurodivergent and neurotypical actor-musicians, the production has retained almost all of its original cast.

Gareth John, a Hijinx Theatre member and nominee for the Best Performer in a Play award at The Stage Debut Awards 2024, stars in the production.

The play is co-directed by Sherman Artistic Director Joe Murphy and Hijinx Artistic Director Ben Pettitt-Wade.

Housemates will return to the Sherman Theatre (28 Feb-8 March 2025) before touring to Aberystwyth Arts Centre (27-29 March) and The Torch Theatre, Milford Haven (2-4 April). Further venues are to be announced.

