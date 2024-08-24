Acclaimed vocal ensemble to take to the stage at popular music festival

One of the most successful all-male vocal ensembles of all time is returning to a north Wales music festival as part of a world class line up.

Revered a cappella group The King’s Singers will share their eclectic vocal artistry at St Asaph Cathedral on Thursday, September 19 as part of the North Wales International Music Festival 2024, which runs from September 12 to 21.

The concert, that’s being sponsored by chartered accountants Salisburys, is one of just three remaining UK tour dates for the group in 2024 and marks a welcomed return for the highly acclaimed sextet, who previously performed at the festival in 2012.

They bring their dazzling recital programme, Legacies, which celebrates epic contributions to music over the last 500 years from the magic of Disney through to the works of two of the world’s greatest composers, William Byrd and Thomas Weelkes. The concert will also feature St Asaph Cathedral Choir.

It promises to be a momentous occasion for outgoing bass vocalist Jonathan Howard, the longest-serving member of the current lineup, who is preparing to depart his role at the end of December 2024 after more than 14 seasons with the ensemble.

Singing tradition

“The singing tradition in Wales is incredibly strong and what we do resonates well with Welsh audiences,” said Jonathan, 37, who joined the group aged 23 after graduating from New College, Oxford, where he read classics and was a member of the choir.

“It’s an exceptionally beautiful part of the world, the cathedral is gorgeous, and the North Wales coastline is wildly beautiful.

“Across Wales, the tradition of music is so strong. For me personally, it has great significance to be returning.”

This year’s North Wales International Music Festival is in the capable hands of royal composer Paul Mealor, who has been appointed as the new Artistic Director.

Born in St Asaph and raised in Connah’s Quay, Paul was a student of Professor William Mathias, who founded the festival at St Asaph Cathedral in 1972 and directed it until his death, aged 57, in 1992.

William Mathias famously wrote the anthem, Let the people praise Thee, O God, for the 1981 royal wedding of the then Prince and Princess of Wales.

Protégé Paul Mealor went on to mirror his musical accomplishments, seeing his Motet, Ubi caritas performed by the choirs of Westminster Abbey and Her Majesty’s Chapel Royal, at the Royal Wedding Ceremony of Prince William and Catherine Middleton at Westminster Abbey in front of the largest audience in broadcasting history.

Coronation

Last year his Kyrie was performed by opera star Sir Bryn Terfel at the coronation of King Charles and he was subsequently appointed by the monarch as a Lieutenant of the Royal Victorian Order (LVO) for his services to the royal family.

Jonathan said: “Our relationship with Paul Mealor is a lovely one. He’s a brilliant man and it’s lovely to work with him.”

The theme of this year’s festival is ‘transformations’ and Paul Mealor says the performances will explore everything this encompasses from the physical and natural world to the poetic, spiritual and metaphysical.

“I am absolutely thrilled to welcome The King’s Singers back to the festival after 11 years,” he said.

“As one of the world’s most successful and talented vocal ensembles, The King’s Singers embody the highest standard of a cappella singing. With a demanding and prolific concert schedule across the world, we are honoured to be able to share their glorious harmonies in the majestic setting of St Asaph Cathedral.

“We have a wealth of show-stopping performances planned over the 10 days and there’s a real energy and excitement building as we countdown, particularly with the introduction of our Festival Fringe programme which is new to the festival this year and will further enrich our communities.

“We are also delighted to be springboarding the future careers of young Welsh musicians through our Pendine Young Musician of Wales competition.”

Salisburys director Jeremy Salisbury said: “We are proud to be long-term supporters of the North Wales International Music Festival that’s firmly established itself as one of the highlights in the cultural calendar of Wales.

“This year is particularly exciting because the new Artistic Director, Paul Mealor, is building on the brilliant legacy of the festival founder, William Matthias, and his successors, whilst adding his own stamp of creativity.

“We were delighted to have the opportunity to sponsor the concert of The King’s Singers because their performance will undoubtedly be among the main highlights of the world class line-up on offer.”

Gresford Disaster

The opening night of the festival will feature the world premiere of a community opera to mark the 90th anniversary of the Gresford Disaster when 266 men and boys were killed.

Also taking part will be the BBC National Orchestra of Wales, Foden’s Band – the world’s current number one brass band, NEW Sinfonia and NEW Voices, and Ar Log, one of Wales’ finest folk bands.

Baritone Jeremy Huw Williams explores the music of founder William Mathias along with Fauré, and the combined choirs of Trystan Lewis’s North Wales Choral Union make their festival debut with a performance of Mendelssohn’s Elijah.

Another highlight this year will be the inaugural Pendine Young Musician of Wales competition that’s being funded by headline sponsors Pendine Park via the Pendine Arts and Community Trust.

It’s open to all musicians who were born or who are living in Wales, or who are Welsh nationals studying abroad, and were aged 21 or under on January 1, 2024.

The winner will receive a cash prize of £2,000 and the Pendine Trophy, as well as being invited back to perform at next year’s festival.

The Festival Fringe is a new departure and takes place in other venues in St Asaph and features an RnB/Hip-hop concert with Aisha Kigs, Welsh folk music with Angharad Jenkins and Patrick Rimes, a poetry and literary evening with poet Grahame Davies and a first ever North Wales Comedy Club night.

Professional musicians from Live Music Now Cymru will stage a dementia friendly and inclusive concert, as well as the popular tots and children’s concert, and interactive events within schools, care homes and St Kentigern Hospice as part of the festival’s annual community tour.

The festival has been made possible thanks to the support of headline sponsors, the Pendine Park care organisation via the Pendine Arts and Community Trust which supports community and arts activities, the Arts Council of Wales, Colwinston Charitable Trust, Arts & Business Cymru and Tŷ Cerdd.

This year’s event is also part funded by the UK government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund for Denbighshire

Tickets and further details about the festival programme and the Pendine Young Musician of Wales competition are available online .

Tickets are also available from Cathedral Frames, St Asaph – 01745 582929 (Weds – Fri, 10 – 4) and Theatr Clwyd by phone – 01352 344101 (Mon – Sat, 10 – 6).

