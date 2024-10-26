Achlysurol release new single inspired by a stuffed penguin from Patagonia

Achlysurol have released their latest single – a playful track inspired by a stuffed penguin called Llwyd that the band members’ grandmother brought back to Wales from Patagonia.

The band shared: “Llwyd ap Iwan tells the story of an animal stuffed with wool and sweets, which came from abroad with the grandmother of two of the band members when they were young, and continues to be an important part of the family to this day.”

Achlysurol are a trio from Felinheli is made up of brothers Aled and Ifan Emyr, and their friend Ifan Rhys Williams.

A new EP, via Côsh Records, will follow next month to celebrate the band’s latest singles, as well as the release of a new song and a remix of one of their previously released tracks.

Until then, Llwyd ap Iwan whets the appetite and the perfect example of Achlysurol’s energetic and playful rhythms.

Well travelled

Aled told Nation.Cymru: “Llwyd ap Iwan (named after the son of Michael D. Jones) is the stuffed penguin that our grandmother brought with her from Patagonia before we were born.

“When she passed away Llwyd came up to north Wales to live with us in Felinheli. I was young when Nain died but I can imagine Llwyd was a comfort to her when she was alone.

“To me, Llwyd is a reminder of Nain and the short time me and my brothers had with her. It is the second single from our upcoming EP “Llwybr Arfordir”.

“We recorded three songs in April with Rich in Penrhydeudraeth, songs that we liked but didn’t fit with the direction we wanted to go with our next album.”

Stream

Aled added: “So we decided, while we’re busy writing and composing our 2nd album, to release a digital EP with those songs we recorded in April and a remix by Math Llwyd (from the band Y Reu) of ‘Efo Chdi’ which is the opening track of our debut album ‘Rhywle Pell’.

Llwybr Arfordir EP will be released on 15 of November.

