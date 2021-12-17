Adam Price reveals his ‘guilty pleasure’ during the pandemic

Adam Price has revealed what his “guilty pleasure” has been during the pandemic.

The Plaid Cymru Leader told Adrian Masters on the ITV Wales podcast, The New Normal, that he got “massively got into” Cobra Kai.

The American martial arts comedy-drama, which is a sequel to the original The Karate Kid films, has been streaming on Netflix.

It is set 34 years after the 1984 film, The Karate Kid, and sees Ralph Macchio star once more as Daniel LaRusso, and William Zabka as his arch rival Johnny Lawrence, who reopens the Cobra Kai dojo.

Adrian Masters asked: “What’s been your guilty pleasure through the whole period of the pandemic? Could be a boxset, could be some music, could be something else altogether.”

Adam Price replied: “I’ve got into Cobra Kai, which is strange for me because I was never really into the Karate Kid. But I massively got into the sequel or whatever you know 20, 30 years on, and I’ve watched all three series’. I think it’s three. If there’s a fourth I can’t wait.”

We are delighted to confirm that season 4 of Cobra Kai is on the way. Here is a trailer for your viewing pleasure.