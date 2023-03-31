Adwaith headline this year’s Gŵyl Tawe Festival

Award winning Carmarthen band Adwaith will headline this year’s Swansea Welsh language music festival, Gŵyl Tawe.

Having been staged outside the Railway Inn in Killay for the last two years, the festival is expanding this year and will move to a new location at the National Waterfront Museum in Swansea’s Marina.

The festival will once again see performances by a host of contemporary artists who use the Welsh language.

Headliners Adwaith released their second album “Bato Mato” on Libertino Records in 2022, becoming the first act to win the Welsh Music Prize twice over.

They now have three headline tours, an acclaimed Glastonbury set, and Manic Street Preachers and IDLES support slots under their belts.

Also performing across the festival’s main open-air stage and the second stage in the heart of the museum will be Ani Glass, Hyll, Lloyd x Dom + Don, Los Blancos, MR, Sage Todz, She’s Got Spies, SYBS, a The Gentle Good, with more names still to be announced.

The event on Saturday 10 June is free, with the museum opening at 10am and the main music stages running between midday and 8PM.

Saturday morning will also feature an interactive theatre show for families from Familia de la Noche, as well as a variety of performances from local schools.

Over the course of the day, there will also be opportunities to enjoy story and song sessions from Cymraeg i Blant, and to receive free taster lessons from Learn Welsh Swansea Bay Region.

The event will be delivered in partnership with Museum Wales, with further support from Swansea Council.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

