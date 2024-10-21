Alanis Morisette announces headline date in Wales

Seven-time GRAMMY Award-winning singer/songwriter Alanis Morissette has announced her 2025 World Tour, which includes a headline performance in Cardiff.

The iconic singer is set to perform at TK Maxx presents Depot Live at Cardiff Castle on Wednesday July 2.

This run of shows across the UK, Europe, and South America follows this summer’s incredibly successful 35-date North American Triple Moon Tour, which sold more than half a million tickets and packed every venue to capacity.

To watch the incredible highlights from the Triple Moon Tour, click here.

Influential

For 30 years Alanis Morissette has been one of the most influential women in contemporary music with her deeply expressive music and performances earning vast critical praise.

Morissette’s 1995 debut album Jagged Little Pill was followed by nine more eclectic and acclaimed albums and her music and most notable hits Ironic, You Oughta Know, Hand in My Pocket and Thank U remain as current today.

The headlining show for TK Maxx presents Depot Live at Cardiff Castle is presented by promoters DEPOT Live and Cuffe and Taylor.

Icon

Nick Saunders from DEPOT Live said: “Alanis Morissette has been an icon of music for more than 30 years so we are absolutely delighted to be welcoming her to Cardiff Castle next summer.

“This will be an incredible show and one we expect to be very popular so we would advise securing your ticket as soon as possible.”

The announcement is the latest reveal for summer 2025 which will also see Elbow, Sting and The Script all headline at the iconic Welsh venue with more announcements to come.

Cuffe and Taylor promoter Julian Murray added: “Alanis Morissette is a brilliant addition to the line up for next summer in Cardiff. We’ve already announced three incredible artists heading here with Sting, Elbow and The Script and we have a lot more planned to ensure summer 2025 is a memorable one.”

TK Maxx has joined Depot Live, and promoters Cuffe and Taylor as the presenting partner, underscoring its continued support of the arts and local communities.

This new presenting partnership is part of a three-year agreement with Cuffe & Taylor, covering shows across the country, including Scarborough Open Air Theatre, The Piece Hall, Lytham Festival, Derby Summer Sessions, Plymouth Summer Sessions, Bedford Summer Sessions, and Southampton Summer Sessions.

Pre-sale tickets can be accessed from 9am Thursday by signing up at https://bit.ly/AlanisDepot2025

Tickets go on general sale at 9am Friday from depotlive.co.uk and www.ticketmaster.co.uk

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit depotlive.co.uk and www.ticketmaster.co.uk

