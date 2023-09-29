Aled Jones to duet with younger self in brand new album

One of the Wales’ most popular vocalists and broadcasters has today announced the release of a brand-new album celebrating 40 years in show business.

Whilst visiting his family home in Anglesey earlier this year, Aled Jone MBE began reminiscing over the 40 years of memorabilia his parents have collected throughout his career.

They had everything, even a collection of multi coloured shirts and bow ties. Aled’s mother explained they had been handmade for him by a BBC employee for a series he made in 1983, at the age of 13.

This prompted Aled to go and find the original programme. He began to go through the footage and discovered recordings, which have never been released or even heard since the original broadcast 40 years ago.

The album includes brand new arrangements of those classics including Ave Maria and Bright Eyes and also reveals some previously unreleased tracks, recently unearthed by Aled himself.

Final

Aptly titled, ‘One Voice – Full Circle’, the new record is the fourth – and probably final – instalment in his utterly unique ‘One Voice’ series.

Through the magic of technology, Aled is able to duet with his younger self: man and boy, baritone and treble.

Here, album highlights include ‘Sailing’, The Sutherland Brothers’ 1972 track best known as a hit for Rod Stewart, Handel’s ‘Where’er you Walk’, from the musical drama Semele, Welsh love song ‘Bugeilo’r Gwenith Gwyn’ and traditional ballad ‘Scarborough Fair’.

Aled even tracked down the original 80’s guitarist, Dylan Fowler, to re-record his part for this new recording.

Aled said: “It’s an honour and a real privilege to step into the studio again with little Aled – so many memories come flooding back and a surreal experience to sing with him at his prime.

“I consider myself very lucky. Hope everyone enjoys the harmony of past and present.”

Snowman

Alongside these re-arranged duets, is a newly recorded and incredibly poignant piano solo version of ‘Walking in the Air’, played by Aled Jones himself.

Recording a stripped back rendition of this track was very moving for the singer who delighted in revisiting such a significant piece of music which is also nostalgic for thousands, who grew up watching ‘The Snowman’ and still do today.

In addition to his album, Aled is also preparing to hit the road in 2024 for an extensive and intimate UK tour that will look back over his remarkable career.

Starting in spring 2024, the tour, also titled ‘Full Circle’, will span the length and breadth of the UK and where Aled will take to the stage and take the audience on a journey through his life, sharing never before heard stories and a few songs.

Aled said: “There’ll also be a book. It’s going to be a very busy 2024 and I can’t wait to get on the road and visit interesting places I’ve never visited before and of course to see my wonderful fans.”

For tickets and more information on Aled’s 2024 Full Circle tour, visit officialaledjones.com.

