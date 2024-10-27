Alffa release ‘visceral’ new single, Find Me

Nearing the release of their highly anticipated sophomore album, ‘O’r Lludw / From Ashes’, north Wales duo Alffa have released the final taste of what’s to come with their new single, ‘Find Me’.

Building on the album’s overarching theme of overcoming adversity, ‘Find Me’ plunges listeners into the visceral experience of losing oneself and the desperate fight to reclaim authenticity.

It’s a musical journey that serves as both a heart-wrenching lament for what’s been lost and a defiant anthem for those battling to reconnect with their true selves.

Beacon

At the helm of this emotional tempest is Dion Wyn Jones, whose guttural screams and unfiltered vocals drive the narrative home with gut-punching intensity.

Furious guitar riffs and pounding drums create a relentless assault of sound that mirrors the chaotic journey of self-rediscovery. Just when listeners think they’ve caught their breath, the song pulls them back under, briefly settling into a deceptive calm before rearing back with a vengeance into a hard rock frenzy.

The band shared: “The lyrics convey the disorientation and emptiness that come from feeling adrift and detached from who you once were.

“Amidst this turmoil, the song radiates a powerful sense of urgency and determination to reclaim that lost identity.”

After igniting the flame with their mind-blowing debut, ‘Rhyddid o’r Cysgodion Gwenwynig / Freedom from the Poisonous Shadows’, in 2019, Alffa’s world was unexpectedly darkened by an onset of personal challenges and the global pandemic which threatened to extinguish their creative fire.

But the band emerged stronger, channelling their hardships into a raw and powerful new album.

‘O’r Lludw / From Ashes’ is more than just an album title; it’s a battle cry, a testament to their rise from the embers of this turbulent time.

Struggles

The duo harnessed the energy of their struggles to create a body of work that transcends language and genre.

Collaborating with producer Gethin Pearson, Alffa have amplified their signature sound, blending elements of Shame, Crows, SOFT PLAY, and Queens of the Stone Age into a potent cocktail of punk rock fury and hard rock grit.

Hailing from the rural village of Llanrug in North Wales, Alffa are the dynamic duo of guitarist/vocalist Dion Wyn Jones and drummer Sion Eifion Land.

No strangers to the Welsh music scene, their breakout came in 2018 with the single ‘Gwenwyn’ becoming the first Welsh-language song to surpass a million streams on Spotify.

This success fueled their debut album, ‘Rhyddid o’r Cysgodion Gwenwynig / Freedom from the Poisonous Shadows’, released in 2019.

Their eyes are now firmly set on the global stage, aiming to break out of the Welsh language arena and into the international spotlight.

This ambitious duo are poised to be the next big thing, proving that great music can come from anywhere.

‘Find Me’ is out now, whilst their sophomore album ‘O’r Lludw / From Ashes’ is scheduled for release November 29 via Recordiau Côsh Records.

ALFFA Live dates

28.11 – Jaguar Shoes, Llundain / London

29.11 – Clwb Ifor Bach, Caerdydd / Cardiff

13.12 – Jac y Do, Caernarfon

