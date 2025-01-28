Alice Cooper announces live Welsh date

Rock pioneer Alice Cooper has announced a highly anticipated live performance in Cardiff this Summer.

Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee, Alice Cooper is considered one of the greatest rock performers on the planet, and has been been wowing audiences for over five decades.

Reviews for his latest performances are strong, with the Daily Telegraph writing: “With this evergreen satire on the ego-crazed quest for power, this unwaveringly popular heavy rocker hit the bull’s-eye again.”

While Louder than War said: “This theatrical rock show, full of classic hits and elaborate stage antics reinforced why Alice Cooper remains a beloved live act five decades on – his ability to transport fans back to rock’s glory days while delivering a thoroughly entertaining and theatrical performance is second to none.

“Catch it while you can.”

Welsh and Scottish dates

Alice is set to play two UK shows – another in Scotland – the first on Tuesday 22 July at Cardiff Utilita Arena and the following day (Wednesday 23 July) at Edinburgh Playhouse.

Fans can expect to get closer than ever to the show, with giant video screens blending the live action with pre-recorded scenes to delve deeper into Alice’s world.

The Edinburgh date marks Alice’s return to the celebrated venue after more than 20 years.

The music icon wrote: “Cardiff and Edinburgh – you can’t escape!

“We missed you last year, but now we’re coming back. Alice would never let you down. Can’t wait to see all the Sick Things at our shows at Utilita Arena in Cardiff on July 22nd and the Edinburgh Playhouse on July 23rd.”

Fans have been told to expect snakes, guillotines, monsters and more, with classic tracks such as “Under My Wheels,” “I’m Eighteen,” “Schools Out,” “Poison,” “Billion Dollar Babies,” and “No More Mr Nice Guy”.

As well as these staples, there will be surprises every night, effortlessly drawn from what many believe to be one the greatest catalogues in rock and roll.

New album

Fresh from the success of his latest album ‘Road,’ a concept album about the thrills and spills of touring, Alice is back, accompanied as always by his long-running live band of Ryan Roxie (guitar), Chuck Garric (bass), Tommy Henrikson (guitar), Glen Sobel (drums), and Nita Strauss (guitar).

“For ‘Road’, I wanted the band to be involved in the foundation of all the songs,” said Alice.

“I only see these guys when we’re on the road. So, I wanted them to be as tight as they are for the show but on all new material.

“When you have a band this good, I believe in showing it off, and this is my way of doing so.”

Alice Cooper UK Dates

July 2025 Tuesday 22 – Cardiff Utilita Arena (fully seated show)

Wednesday 23 – Edinburgh Playhouse (fully seated show)

General tickets are on sale at 10am on Friday 31 January and will be available from AEG Presents, AXS and Ticketmaster

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

