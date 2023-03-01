All star Welsh cast to tell the story of the rise of Viagra

The story behind the rise of Viagra and how one of the world’s first trials for the pill took place in Wales is being made into a TV feature.

Written by Matthew Barry (Industry, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) it will be exec produced by Russell T. Davies (Doctor Who, It’s a Sin, Years and Years), Men Up is inspired by the true story of one of the world’s first medical trials for what would become the now world-famous drug, which were held in Swansea’s Morriston Hospital in Wales in 1994.

The cast includes Iwan Rheon (Game of Thrones, Misfits, Riviera), Aneurin Barnard (Dunkirk, The Pact), Alexandra Roach (Killing Eve, Sanditon, No Offence), Phaldut Sharma (Sherwood, Romantic Getaway), Paul Rhys (A Discovery of Witches, Rellick), Steffan Rhodri (House of the Dragon, Temple), Mark Lewis Jones (Gangs of London, The Phantom of the Open), Joanna Page (Gavin & Stacey, Dolittle), Alexandria Riley (The Pembrokeshire Murders, The Pact), Nathan Sussex (It’s A Sin, Hollyoaks), Lisa Palfrey (Sex Education, COBRA), Dyfan Dwyfor (A Very English Scandal, Requiem) and Katy Wix (Ghosts, Stath Lets Flats).

Years before the little blue pill changed the lives for millions across the globe, a group of ordinary middle-aged Welsh men underwent the extraordinary, taking part in one of the first clinical trials for an unknown drug which later became Viagra.

The plot follows Meurig Jenkins (Rheon), Colin White (Rhodri), Tommy Cadogan (Rhys), Peetham ‘Pete’ Shah (Sharma) and Eddie O’Connor (Jones), who all have one thing in common: impotency. It’s affecting them in every aspect of their lives, as they are drowning in shame and silence.

Left feeling as failures as men, questioning their manhood, and having attempted their own fixes to no avail, the group is presented with a lifeline: a place on a trial for an unknown drug thought to cure impotence led by the ambitious Dr. Dylan Pearce (Barnard) with support from clinical nurse Moira Davies (Page).

Swansea

As each man grapples with their own insecurities and hiding the truth from their loved ones – including their wives and partners Ffion Jenkins (Roach) and Teresa Rigby (Palfrey) who are also fighting their own battles — will this little pill be able to bring back their spark?

Men Up comes from Quay Street Productions (behind Davies recent drama Nolly and founded by Nicola Shindler, who exec produced It’s a Sin) and Boom.

“Who knew that one of the first Viagra trials in the world took place in 1994… in Swansea!,” said Barry. “I’m beyond delighted to be working with Nicola, Russell, and the entire team to bring this extraordinary tale to the screen. People hear the word impotence, and they wait for the punchline. But this story is about so much more. And with an incredible Welsh cast, led by Iwan Rheon and Alexandra Roach, I can’t wait to bring it to the screen.”

Added Davina Earl, executive producer for Quay Street Productions: “Men Up is one of those truly remarkable true stories that is a joy to be able to bring to the screen. This is the type of story that we love at Quay Street — one of heart, soul, complex characters, with humor and drama at the center. With Matthew Barry’s fantastic script coupled with our stellar cast, audiences are in for a treat.”

Men Up is directed by Ashley Way (White Lines, Stella, Merlin), and produced by Karen Lewis (The Salisbury Poisonings, Years and Years, Happy Valley). The executive producers are Shindler (Nolly, It’s A Sin, Happy Valley) and Earl (Safe, Come Home) for Quay Street Productions, Rachel Evans (35 Diwrnod/35 Days, How This Blind Girl…) for Boom, Barry, Davies, and Rebecca Ferguson for the BBC.

Matthew Barry has previously worked with Shindler and Davies on their 2015 drama Banana, which was part of the Cucumber, Banana, Tofu series for Channel 4.

Men Up has received Welsh Government support via Creative Wales and is produced in association with Cineflix Rights as exclusive worldwide distribution partner.

