All the National Youth Arts Wales summer performances

This summer, see the future of Welsh arts as National Youth Arts Wales announce all their upcoming performances.

The seriously talented young performers of National Youth Orchestra of Wales, National Youth Brass Band of Wales,

National Youth Choir of Wales and National Youth Theatre of Wales are ready to show off their passion and potential.

This summer, over 230 young actors, musicians, and singers aged 16-22 will be performing in concerts and productions across Wales.

Concerts

28 – 30 July – National Youth Brass Band of Wales will perform concerts in Bangor, Aberystwyth and Cardiff.

Conducted by Paul Holland, NYBBW will showcase their versatility with pieces including Eric Ball’s High Peak, Gareth Wood’s Five Blooms in a Welsh Garden plus music from Debussy, Walton and Paul Lovatt-Cooper. Belgian cornet soloist and rising star Lode Violet brings his own youthful flair to the line-up.

1 – 5 August – National Youth Orchestra of Wales will perform events in Bangor, Lampeter and Cardiff, as well as festival appearances in Aberystwyth and St Davids.

Conducted by Carlo Rizzi, NYOW will take audiences on a journey through the Czech countryside with Smetana’s Vltava from Má vlast.

They’ll also perform Richard Strauss’ Four Last Songs featuring soprano Elizabeth Llewellyn, and Shostakovich’s Symphony No 5.

25 – 28 August – National Youth Choir of Wales will be performing concerts in Bangor and Cardiff, as well as a festival appearance in St Davids.

The singers of NYCW have had their say and put together a programme of their favourites for this year’s concerts.

Audiences will hear everything from the atmospheric music of Eric Whitacre to the beautiful melodies of Welsh composers. There’s even an arrangement of one of Stevie Wonder’s legendary songs. Tim Rhys-Evans, best known for his work with Only Men Aloud and Only Boys Aloud, conducts.

31 August – 2 September – National Youth Theatre of Wales’ reimagining of Dylan Thomas’ classic Under Milk Wood / Dan y Wenallt at the Sherman Theatre in Cardiff.

The lyrical world of Llaregubb combines with the contemporary Wales of today in a fusion of English and Welsh, alive with music, microphones and loop pedals. This refreshingly original production is adapted by Mari Izzard, based on Dylan’s original play for voices and the Welsh translation by T James Jones. It is directed by Emma Baggott.

The lineup of events this summer has something for everyone. They are a great opportunity to experience, and support, the passion and promise of young performers from all over Wales.

For more information about the events and to buy tickets, visit the National Youth Arts Wales website www.nyaw.org.uk

