American classic to be Peter Doran’s final production at The Torch

The Torch Theatre in Milford haven has announced that the final production directed by Artistic Director, Peter Doran will be Of Mice and Men by John Steinbeck.

Peter Doran will retire at the end of 2022 after 25 successful years at the Torch, which this year celebrates its 45th anniversary.

Of Mice and Men is a literary classic, telling the moving story of George Milton and Lennie Small, two displaced migrant ranch workers, who move from place to place in California in search of new job opportunities during the Great Depression of 1930s America.

Set almost 100 years ago, the team at the Torch say the themes of economic migration, exclusion, friendship, loneliness, racism, sexism, violence, and attitudes to disabilities will resonate just as strongly today as they did when the book was first published.

Speaking about the decision to stage Of Mice and Men, Peter Doran said: “This year’s Autumn show will mark my last production at the Torch – well, apart from the Panto in December. Given that, the choice of production was a real conundrum for me, and one that I thought long and hard about.

“In the end, I choose Of Mice and Men, an American classic by the great John Steinbeck, because it’s a story as relevant today as the day it was written. If you strive to produce quality theatre, your base line is a great story and to my mind, this story takes a lot of beating. I hope we can do it justice.”

Compelling

Benjamin Lloyd, Executive Director at the Torch Theatre: “We’re delighted to bring this major work to the Torch. We have a thrilling cast of actors, both known to us and new, and I am confident Peter’s usual exciting approach to telling a terrific and compelling story, combined with a truly stunning set design, will certainly do it justice.

“As we celebrate the theatre’s 45th year in Milford Haven, we want to engage our community with this story for the ages and I encourage our audience to join us both to see the show and to celebrate the Torch and Peter’s achievements with us this Autumn.”

Taking the lead role as George is Jâms Thomas whose film and TV credits include Mr Nice, Save The Cinema, Torchwood and Casualty, as well as taking on the role of Abanazar at the Torch in 2019’s Aladdin.

Alongside Jâms, playing the role of Lenny is Mark Henry-Davies who will be appearing at the Torch for the first time having recently appeared as Phillips in the first season of Itopia on S4C & BBC iPlayer.

Former Torch Youth Theatre member Sam Freeman will play Whit, Dion Davies will take the role of Boss and Carson, Gwidion Rhys will play Curly and Dudley Rogers will play Candy.

Making their Torch Theatre Company debuts are Chris Bianchi as Slim, Shameer Sheepersand as Crooks and Alexandria McCauley will play Curly’s Wife.

There will also be a very special guest appearance from Marloe, Peter Doran’s very own pet dog.

Talks

Of Mice and Men will be shown at several morning and matinee performances for school students following which Peter Doran and members of the cast will talk to the audience about the play, its themes and the experience of live performance.

There will be 16 performances of the play, running from Wednesday 5 to Saturday 22 October at various times, including a BSL interpreted performance on Tuesday 11 October.

Tickets can booked from the Torch Theatre’s Box Office on 01646 695267 or by visiting torchtheatre.co.uk. For School or Group Bookings, please contact the Torch Theatre Box Office on 01646 695267 or email boxoffice@torchtheatre.co.uk

