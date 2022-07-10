Amgueddfa Cymru – National Museum Wales celebrates Festival of Archaeology

Amgueddfa Cymru – National Museum Wales has announced a programme of special archaeology events to coincide with the UK-Wide Festival of Archaeology, which runs from 16 – 31 July.

The activities include a hands-on family day at St Fagans National Museum of History on Wednesday 27 July, 10-4pm, at the Bryn Eryr Iron Age farmstead.

Visitors will be able to meet a character from the Iron Age, find out more about how they lived and see a demonstration of how Iron Age people made their pots, and for a small fee, visitors aged 3 an upwards will have the opportunity to make their own pot to take home.

Ancient crafts can be explored with the CAER Heritage Project which is a collaboration between Action in Caerau and Ely (ACE), Cardiff University, local schools, residents, and community groups.

The project focuses upon the research of one of the most impressive, but under-appreciated heritage sites in Wales, Caerau Hillfort, involving community members, groups and heritage professionals in the co-production of archaeological and historical research to create educational opportunities.

Treasure

On Thursday 21 July there will be an online talk at 6pm from the Portable Antiquities Scheme in Wales (PAS Cymru), to hear about some of the great discoveries that have been made by members of the public.

PAS Cymru encourages the reporting of archaeological items found by metal detectorists and other members of the public in England and Wales which are not covered by the Treasure Act 1996.

Thousands of objects are discovered by metal detectorists in Wales each year, including 20-30 items which are declared as Treasure.

PAS makes finds records accessible to the public via a searchable online database containing information on over a million objects.

A second online talk will take place on Tuesday 26 July at 6pm, in which the museum curators and conservators will give a special behind the scenes tour of the archaeology collections at Amgueddfa Cymru.

Dr Steve Burrow, Deputy Head of Public History & Archaeology said, “We hope visitors join us for the Festival of Archaeology.

“It’s an opportunity to hear more about archaeology at Amgueddfa Cymru, and to discover the story of the people who lived in Wales thousands of years ago.”

Tickets for both talks can be booked for a suggested donation of £3.50 on the museum’s website.

