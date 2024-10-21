Among European writers

Cath Barton recently travelled to Brussels for a weekend meet-up with other writers from all over Europe. Here’s what she had to say about the experience:

It was something I came across by chance: a message on Twitter about a Mini European Writers Salon. I was intrigued. Come! said one of the organisers, when I asked, tentatively, whether there was still space.

What attracted me was the opportunity to look outwards and connect with writers who were not only new to me, but from other parts of Europe. And for all that Brexit has done to us, and perhaps the more so because of it, I still regard myself as a European. And Brussels is only two hours from London on Eurostar – going from South Wales for a weekend was definitely possible. So I went!

Vision

The European Writers Salon (EWS) was inspired by the annual AWP Conference in the United States, and the vision as conceived by its founders is simple: connecting writers in Europe. I liked its inclusivity and flat structure, with all writers made welcome and having equal opportunity to take part.

Warm and welcoming

We gathered in Ixelles, an ethnically-diverse area south-east of the centre of the city of Brussels. Our meeting place was Full Circle, described by those who run it as ‘the most interesting club in Brussels’. It’s a warm and welcoming space that’s home to a wide-ranging programme of cultural activities, including an annual Ideas Festival.

The group of 22, gathered for the weekend from Belgium, Switzerland, France, Ireland, Denmark, Spain, the Netherlands, Germany, England and (just me from) Wales, spent an afternoon brain-storming all aspects of a bigger event planned for 2025, to be based at Full Circle and including opportunities for writing, networking and exploring the cultural and literary life of our host city. In our Mini Salon we had a tour of central Brussels tailor-made for us. And we had our own little writing workshop outdoors in the glorious autumn sunshine!

Future events may be held in other European cities; possibilities under discussion include Paris and Berlin. Save the date for the 2025 Brussels weekend, now confirmed for 12 – 14 September: be sure to keep an eye on the EWS website for details: booking will open in January, with space for a maximum of 80 participants and an early bird price until April. I feel sure there will a lot of interest amongst writers across Europe, so let’s make sure Wales is well represented!

