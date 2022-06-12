Anarchy in Cardiff as Sex Pistols bus gets stuck at stadium entrance

It was obviously a case of Pretty Vacant driving when a bus to promote the new Disney show Pistol got stuck at the entrance to the Principality Stadium.

The show based on the notorious life and times of punk’s most infamous The Sex Pistols has garnered lots of column inches – mainly due to frontman John Lydon (Johnny Rotten) getting into a public spat with his former band members over the show’s authenticity.

Still, as South Wales Police stated when tweeting pictures of the bus lodged under the stadium’s distinctive rugby post entrance, it’s ‘not quite the publicity they were hoping for’.

The police posted: ‘Not quite the publicity they were hoping for today.

‘Stuck under the crossbar at the stadium this afternoon.

‘Driver reported for driving without due care and attention.

Luckily nobody injured – could have been a lot worse.’

Not quite the publicity they were hoping for today.

Stuck under the crossbar at the stadium this afternoon.

Driver reported for driving without due care and attention.

Luckily nobody injured – could have been a lot worse. #team4east #fatal5 @SWPCardiff

Inc 490 ^5890 pic.twitter.com/feLDOf3x7j — South Wales Police Roads Policing Unit (@SWP_Roads) June 12, 2022

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

