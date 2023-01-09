Anglesey gallery to host exhibition of fine art

Oriel Môn, in Llangefni, is launching an exhibition by The North Wales Society of Fine Art (NWSFA) next Saturday (14 January).

The exhibition will feature works by society members in oils, watercolour, pastels, mixed media and sculpture

The NWSFA was established in 1990 by founder president and the esteemed botanical artist, Margaret Stevens to encourage the promotion of botanical artwork across Wales and into the north west of England.

The society has since thrived and evolved into a more eclectic mix of artists, displaying a wide range of inspiration and ideas interpreted through a variety of styles and media.

The Society’s Patron, Edmond Douglas-Pennant, donates an award for artists producing the two most popular works in the annual exhibition, as voted for by the general public.

There are also six Society Awards given, three to the botanical and three to the general categories, by two independent judges.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Philip Stanton Chairman of the NWSFA said: “The aim of the Society is to encourage and maintain a highly professional standard and to offer its members the opportunity to display their work in major exhibitions annually, at different venues across Wales and the north west of England.

“The exhibition at Oriel Môn is always a highlight of the Society’s calendar and offers an ideal environment for the artists to display their work to its best advantage”

Oriel Môn is open Tuesday to Sunday 10.00am – 5.00pm and admission is free. For further information please contact 01248 724444 / oriel@ynysmon.llyw.cymru / www.orielmon.org