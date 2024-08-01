Animated comedy series set in Valleys coming to BBC this month

A new animated comedy series set in an Indian takeaway in Ebbw Vale is to to launch this month.

Commissioned by BBC One Wales, Golden Cobra will air on August 16 on BBC One, BBC Three and BBC iplayer.

Written by Adam Llewellyn, James Prygodzicz and Thomas Rees, the series piloted as part of the regional broadcaster’s Festival Of Funny in late 2021.

This eight-part series features short, punchy 10-minute episodes that are sure to leave audiences in stitches, after a hugely positive audience response to the original pilot episode.

The animated comedy follows delivery driver Nick and the Abassi family, proprietors of the worst catering establishment in Ebbw Vale, The Golden Cobra Indian takeaway.

The 8-minute pilot episode charted Nick’s first shift with the Cobra, and owner Basil’s attempts to outdo far more successful and competent competitors.

It was created specifically for the BBC as a spin-off from independently-produced sitcom The Vale.

The BBC describes The Golden Cobra as ‘not your typical animated series. With its gritty and surreal humour, it promises a wild ride that isn’t for the faint-hearted’.

The show offers a unique, affectionate tribute to the Welsh Valleys and its people, bringing to life the quirks and charm of the region.

Commissioning Editor for Comedy at BBC Wales, Paul Forde said: “We were blown away by the positive audience response to the original pilot so I’m thrilled that we’ve been able to offer Adam and the team a full series to get their teeth into.

“Commissioning a series like The Golden Cobra, with a relatively new writing team, reinforces BBC Wales’s ongoing commitment to developing brand new Welsh comedy talent.”

Adam Llewellyn said: “I started making The Vale in 2019 along with James Prygodzicz, Thomas Rees, Lizzie Luke and Steve Ballinger, purely as a passion project and to express my love for Ebbw Vale, where I grew up, and our collective love for the valleys.

“The fact that we’ve got this far is crazy. I cannot believe we have reached BBC Wales. Most of all we’re chuffed that we can give Ebbw Vale and the South Wales Valleys the spotlight they deserve.”

Look out for the trailer for the series which will be available early next week

