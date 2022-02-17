Ant and Dec confirm plan for I’m a Celebrity return to Australian jungle

Ant and Dec have confirmed plans to return to the Australian jungle for the next series of I’m a Celebrity, after two years at a Welsh castle.

The Geordie duo, who were on the One Show to plug the latest series of Saturday Takeaway, shared to news with Welsh presenter Alex Jones and Rylan Clark.

With travel restrictions being eased by Australia, Alex Jones quizzed them on their plans for I’m a Celebrity after shooting two series of I’m a Celebrity at Gwrych Castle in Abergele which is a Grade 1 listed building.

On the One Show, Alex Jones asked: “Is the castle or is it the jungle?”

Ant McPartlin said: “The plan is the jungle” and Declan Donnelly added: “Nothing against Wales, we love Wales”.

After Dec said was “quite scary at Gwrych Castle, Ant chipped in: “We love Wales but Australia is its home. We’d like to get back there”.

Alex said: “I think it’s been really good for a couple of years, but yeah – back to the jungle”

Dec added: “That’s what we’re hoping for, touch wood.”

‘Promoting the Welsh language’

During their time at Gwrych Castle, the popular presenters were praised for promoting the Welsh language.

Their advisors, Garffild Lloyd Lewis and his wife, Sian Eirian, helped them steer clear of any “stereotypical humour” about Wales.

Viewers got to hear them use phrases such as “noswaith dda” (good evening), “croeso” (welcome) and “nos da” (good night).

At the time, Garffild said: “Working alongside an English TV production has been amazing – they are really keen to learn about our culture, but more specifically our sense of humour.

“From the very beginning, we wanted this opportunity to show that the language could be fun.”

