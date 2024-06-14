Anticipation builds for Tom Jones, Manics and more at Llangollen

Canadian rock star Bryan Adams is set to kick off the biggest ever summer of live music in north Wales next week, with sets from legendary acts including Tom Jones and Manic Street Preachers scheduled over the coming weeks.

The multi-million selling artist is the first of 11 headline acts to head to Llangollen Pavilion over the next four weeks as part of the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod.

And final preparations are now underway to throw open the doors to welcome thousands of live music fans.

Music legends

Bryan Adams – considered one of the most exciting live musicians in the world – will be supported by electro-pop singer-songwriter Cassyette.

Tuesday’s opening show will be followed by headlining sets from Simple Minds, Paloma Faith, Manic Street Preachers, Suede, Kaiser Chiefs, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Jess Glynne and Madness.

In addition, a concert from Welsh legend Tom Jones will open the Core Week of the Llangollen Eisteddfod, which this year runs from July 2 to July 7 and will also include headline shows from Gregory Porter and Katherine Jenkins OBE.

Between these dates, and in keeping with the traditions of the iconic festival, audiences can also enjoy a variety of evening events featuring award-winning folk band Calan, royal harpist Alis Huws, Britain’s Got Talent favourites Johns’ Boys Male Chorus, and West End and Broadway stars Kerry Ellis and John Owen-Jones.

“Exceptional location”

The 11 headlining shows are part of a new partnership between the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod and Live Nation promoters Cuffe and Taylor.

Artistic Director of the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod Dave Danford said: “We can’t wait to get started on the biggest summer of live music ever held in Llangollen. This year we have truly global superstars such as Bryan Adams and Nile Rodgers appearing, alongside homegrown talent including Tom Jones, Calan, Alis Huws and Katherine Jenkins.

“Working with our co-promoters Cuffe and Taylor has enabled us to secure the biggest names for our festival, and we can’t wait to welcome the world to Llangollen in larger numbers than ever before!”

Cuffe and Taylor co-founder Peter Taylor added: “We are very excited to be presenting what we hope will be the first of many summers in Llangollen.

“Not only are we working alongside a wonderful team at the Eisteddfod, but we have the pleasure in doing so in a beautiful location.

“This summer we have 11 outstanding artists coming to this incredible part of the world and we look forward to welcoming them, local residents and visitors from far and wide to this exceptional location.”

Full lineup

18 June – Bryan Adams with support from Cassyette

19 June – Simple Minds with special guests Del Amitri

21 June – Paloma Faith

28 June – Manic Street Preachers & Suede

29 June – Kaiser Chiefs with support from Royel Otis + Spielman

02 July – Tom Jones with support from Germein (Core Eisteddfod week)

03 July – Wales Welcomes The World (Core Eisteddfod week)

04 July – Direct from the West End: Kerry Ellis & John Owen-Jones (Core Eisteddfod week)

05 July – Gregory Porter with special guest JP Cooper (Core Eisteddfod week)

06 July – Choir of the World (Core Eisteddfod week)

07 July – Katherine Jenkins OBE with Emyr Lloyd Jones + Côr CF1(Core Eisteddfod week)

11 July – Nile Rodgers & CHIC with support from Sophie Ellis-Bextor + Deco

12 July – Jess Glynne with support from Issey Cross + The Mercians

13 July – Madness with support from The Hoosiers

For more information and to secure final tickets head to llangollen.net and www.ticketmaster.co.uk

