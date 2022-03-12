Any jungle in guy? Musician’s brilliant homage to Human Traffic scene

Ask anybody who went clubbing in the ’90s what their favourite film is and it’s a sure bet that club culture movie Human Traffic would easily make most people’s top 10.

Then ask the same people their favourite scene from a movie of the period and it’s equally certain that one particular scene from Human Traffic will feature heavily.

Say the words ‘any jungle in guy?’ and you will immediately transport those Human Traffic fans to a famous moment in the film set in a dance record shop.

This scene (filmed in Whoosh Records in Cardiff’s Castle Arcade) sees Koop, the smooth talking record shop owner, dealing with his customers with a certain amount of style and panache.

The guy who asks if he’s got any jungle in is actually the director of the film, Justin Kerrigan and the frenzied dancing that breaks out perfectly encapsulates the burgeoning dance music scene of the period.

Released in 1999 and shot in and around Cardiff, the film which followed the hedonistic weekend of a group of friends, launched the careers of John Simm and Danny Dyer.

Human Traffic, which also head one of the best soundtracks of any movie, has long been influential in inspiring generations of dance music fans.

And now one musician has brilliantly aped the record shop scene on Tik Tok to promote his new release.

Self-produced solo artist Vega Rally, signed to Spirit of Spike Island Records has released his coruscating remix of ‘Deeper Than Holy’ – the recent single from label mates, the Swansea via Manchester outfit, Pastel.

It’s big booming phat slice of ’90s Big Beat, that wouldn’t sound out of place on the Human Traffic soundtrack.

The accompanying Tik Tok video is a low budget, but nevertheless loving tribute to that famous record shop scene.

So to Vega Rally we say this…

