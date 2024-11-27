Appeal launched to send football boots to kids in Patagonia

An appeal has been launched to support children in Patagonia.

The Cefn, Rhosymedre & Newbridge Community Association (CRNCA) is reaching out to the local community to donate gently used football boots to support children in the Welsh-speaking enclave of Argentina.

The boots will help provide essential sporting equipment to children in the region, where access to such resources is limited.

“We’re calling on our community to help make a real difference to children who have limited opportunities to access sports equipment,” said Kristyna Morrison, who is spearheading the initiative.

“Football is not only a source of joy for children, but also an avenue for building confidence, teamwork, and physical health.

“The children in Welsh Patagonia simply don’t have the resources we take for granted here in the UK. It’s crucial that we support them in whatever way we can.”

The drive aims to collect used football boots in good condition, which will be sent to children in the remote communities of Patagonia, where access to sports equipment is scarce. The deadline for donations is December 12th, 2024, and the community is urged to drop off boots during the operating hours at The Old Canteen.

Donation Details:

Drop-off Location: The Old Canteen, Bro Gwylim Lane

Drop-off Times: Monday – Friday, 9am – 2pm

Deadline for Donations: 12th December 2024

Andrew Ruscoe, Community Development Officer for Cefn Community Council, expressed his support for the cause.

He said: “I am incredibly passionate about supporting Kristyna’s vision to provide these children with the equipment they need to participate in sports and enjoy the same opportunities we often take for granted here in our own community.

“It’s not just about football boots, it’s about opening doors for young people to engage, build their self-esteem, and connect with others through the power of sport.

“This initiative is a perfect example of what we can achieve when we come together as a community, and I am committed to supporting this cause every step of the way.”

The Cefn, Rhosymedre & Newbridge Community Association (CRNCA) is a charitable organization that works to support local and international community initiatives.

Donations can be made at The Old Canteen, Bro Gwylim Lane, Monday – Friday, 9am – 2pm, until December 12th, 2024.

For more information, please contact Kristyna Morrison on 07532 484470.

