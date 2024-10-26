Ar Hyd y Nos: Meinir Mathias confirms status as one of Wales’ leading artists at new show

Stephen Price

Celebrated Welsh artist, Meinir Mathias is set to present her latest exhibition, ‘Ar Hyd y Nos’ this November, showcasing some of her boldest and most exciting works to date.

The show at the relocated Ffin-y-parc gallery in Llandudno sits alongside some of the most important players in Welsh art, including major names such as Shani Rhys James and Kevin Sinnot.

Mathias’ new series of works explore her roots in rural wales, with multi figural studies exploring notions of language, storytelling, songs, history and her deep rooted re-imagining of welsh folk culture.

On the pulse of a new Welsh rebellion

It’s very rare in these days of constant oversaturation and hyperstimulation to stop in your tracks when exposed to an image online, but a typical mindless scroll through Instagram a few years back, for once, presented me with a painting that did just that and then some.

The painting was as defiant and bold as is possible, commanding all attention. A young man staring back at his audience, his legs crossed beneath what appears to be traditional feminine Welsh dress complete with a traditional Welsh hat and trainers.

The subject, at rest in daring provocation in front of Wal Cofiwch Dryweryn, the Remember Tryweryn Wall, was like no painting I’d ever seen before. I had to find out more.

With little work involved beyond a few clicks from this most welcome of suggested posts, the painting, Cerrig Cochion, led me to an ongoing fascination with the work of Meinir Matthias.

No stranger to S4C and the Welsh language media, Meinir is quickly breaking ground outside of the Welsh press, following on from her extraordinarily successful shows at Ffin y Parc Gallery.

Many of her paintings have been purchased by the National Library of Wales for the National Collection and she was recently awarded the prestigious People’s Choice award at the Royal Cambrian Academy of Fine Arts.

Political protest is a running theme in Meinir’s work, and one constant but ever-evolving reference has been the Rebecca Riots – protests by local farmers and agricultural workers against toll-gates, that most tangible representation of taxes and tolls. The rioters often dressed in women’s clothing and came to be known as ‘Merched Beca’ or ‘Rebecca’s Daughters’.

The subversive nature of the imagery, in particular, is what makes it all so very current and provocative. Her paintings leave the viewer with a stirring mood that reflects a new confidence in Cymru. An awakened rebelliousness that simply won’t accept less. Our language won’t be denied. Our culture, our symbolism and mythology won’t be denied. Our history won’t be erased from the classroom any longer.

Menir’s work both shouts and whispers. Whether she’s painting historical figures in the shape of Owain Glyndwr and Cranogwen, or placing a Yes Cymru poster on a bedroom wall or a Cymdeithas tattoo on an arm, it’s all there both provocatively and matter of fact in plain sight.

The Mari Lwyd too, appears side by side with her subjects who are very much of today replete with, not in spite of, traditional adornment.

Cymreictod

The powerful oil paintings displayed in this exhibition take the viewer on a journey, and at the heart of this body of work is Meinir’s poetic exploration of Welsh identity.

Her works give a voice and a spotlight to the working class folk people of Wales and the stories that connect our people to the land.

Meinir explained: “The language in Welsh songs and poems, connecting communities, people, generations – in a sense the indigenous and ancient crafts of my homeland – were the main inspiration and driving force behind this body of work.

“I feel there is a movement, to re-connect to our own roots; perhaps as a rebellion to the fast-paced, digital capitalist world.”

“You can see it happening in the Welsh art scene across the board in theatre, literature, art and music. There seems to be a great interest in folk music and folk traditions happening now.

“The celebrations of the Mari Lwyd and hen galan re-appearing in towns and villages all over Wales is just one example of this.

“I feel people want to simply reconnect with the land, people and the stories that unite us as communities.”

Defiance

Included in these latest paintings are also the figures of Rebecca rioters which have become an iconic motif in Meinir Mathias’s work. The calm poses and Rebecca Riot dress offer a perfect juxtaposition of strength, softness and subversion that makes absolutely no apologies.

They are used as a symbol of welsh protest and the struggle of the working class to fight for equality, language and their rights as a people.

The image of these men in her paintings, often dressed in traditional woman’s clothing staring directly at the viewer become powerful as they are placed in Meinir’s highly original and evocative settings or scenarios in these narrative works .

The paintings ‘Dawns y Werin.’ ‘Ar Hyd y Nos’; and ‘Ty Bach Twt’ seem quite dreamlike and surreal with a night time ambience.

Dreamscapes

Mathias explained that these are in fact dreamscapes, bringing elements such as people and landscapes from her own childhood memories.

She shared: “They are a sort of visual of remembering that feeling of an old folk story… I can’t quite remember all the details in the tales, but they contain the emotion, the imagined visuals coupled with the landscape where they were based ..I suppose each one is almost like a lost folk story.”

The new exhibition at Ffin-y-Parc will also showcase the large painting by Mathias titled ‘Dwylo Gleision’ which won the coveted ‘Ivor Davies’ prize at the Lle Gelf at the National Eisteddfod of Wales this year.

Featured on BBC2 with Huw Stephens for BBC Arts, Meinir discussed the inspiration behind this powerful painting which features a self portrait, hands outstretched and stained blue from the treachery of the blue books

There are many facets of this paintings, full of symbolism, animal imagery, figures, interior and landscape.. they bring together works of art full of moments of movement and stillness.

Experiencin this painting in full scale in a gallery setting is a sight to behold.

Wales in India

We asked Meinir about her plans following this exhibition. She shared: “There are some really exciting projects I am working on for next year, but firstly, next month I will be accompanying my daughter (the folk singer Mari Mathias) on a trip to India.”

Supported by the British Council, mother and daughter will be going to New Delhi first as Mari Performs in a festival there and then will be travelling on to Nagaland where they will spend time with indigenous tribes from the various regions of Nagaland at the Hornbill gathering.

Mari will be performing as well as collaborating with a native singer from the region, comparing the traditional folk tunes of Wales and Nagaland.

Meinir will be using this time to develop her creative research as an artist, reflecting also on the many letters, and artworks sent back to Wales by her great grandfather William Thomas from India during the first world war.

She shared: “I have always been fascinated by the grainy sepia photographs, handmade artworks and gifts my great-grandfather sent home from India when he spent a long time in hospital there during the first world war.”

“We will be the first in our immediate family to travel back to India since this time, and I’m really looking forward to filling my sketchbook, also finding inspiration and learning something new from these indigenous people of Nagaland.”

Meinir Mathias’ exhibition, Ar Hyd y Nos, takes place at Ffin y Parc Gallery, Llandudno from November 1 2024. All works are available to view and purchase online now.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

