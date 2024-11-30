Artists confirmed for Swansea Arena’s 2025 House Party

Eight up and coming Welsh artists are set to perform at Swansea Arena’s 2025 House Party in February – promising an evening of music that will be loud, infectious and a true celebration of Wales’ unrivalled music scene.

Swansea Arena’s inaugural House Party in February 2024 was a colossal evening filled with electrifying live music from seven of the region’s freshest names on the music scene.

A first-of-its-kind event which saw £10,000 raised for Music Venue Trust (MVT), the House Party is set to make its highly-anticipated return on Saturday 15th February 2025.

And 2025’s line up will be no different, as eight more of south Wales’ up and coming artists prepare to grace the House Party stage for an evening of unforgettable live music, while once again raising funds to support the vital work of Music Venue Trust.

Promising acts

Fresh off the back of their brand newly-released October single The Lowrider, inimitable next-gen-yacht-rock six piece CVC, pictured above, are set to bring their Bee Gee-tight vocal harmonies and retro-sounding indie pop bops to the stage.

Think Snoop Dogg fused with Hall & Oates and Red Hot Chilli Peppers, and you’re on the right track. It’s an experience you’re not going to want to miss.

Joining them will be Swansea’s own Suns of Thunder, blessing the House Party with their own infamous brand of beer boogie riff rock.

“Not for the faint hearted” (Buzz Magazine), Suns have been an integral part of Wales’ music scene since 2000, so are guaranteed to bring their infectious stage presence with them for Swansea’s biggest night of music.

Hailed “Cardiff’s Queen of Indie Pop” (Radar Magazine), rising star Aderyn is next on the House Party roster.

Bringing her indie and pop influences to the event, she’ll undoubtedly have you feeling like you’re part of a classic 90s movie soundtrack.

Aderyn is no stranger to the big-time music scene, with features on Radio 1 Future Alternative, Radio 6, Radio X, and the winner of the Welsh Music Prize Triskell Award.

5-piece female fronted alt-rock outfit, VAIN, complete the line up for 2025.

Moulding pretty guitars with heavy, gritty elements, these Swansea rockers will be providing the ‘party’ in House Party.

In a new move for the Swansea Arena House Party 2025, the event will also host a second stage concurrently on Level 0 of the arena, featuring performances from the likes of Subterrania, Black Havana, SPWCI and Soren Araújo. With sets on the second stage taking place in between main stage performances, the opportunities to experience a selection of South Wales’ best music artists are endless.

Another passion project embraced across the city, this year’s event is once again delivered in conjunction with Swansea’s grassroots music venues (GMVs) The Bunkhouse Swansea, Elysium, Hangar 18 Music Venue, Hippos and Sin City Swansea, and supported by University of WalesTrinity Saint David.

Future of Welsh music

Without GMVs nurturing the new artists of tomorrow, through providing them with the opportunity to test their music, find their style and learn the workings of music venues, the music industry would be non-existent.

Without this vital part of the chain, Swansea Arena would not have artists to perform on our stage, and supporting Music Venue Trust is more important now than ever.

With mainstream artists like Coldplay and Enter Shikari coming forward to place their support behind MVT this year, the focus to support this work is at the forefront, and the groundbreaking nature of the House Party event is one which Swansea Arena and venues across the city are passionate to see return in 2025.

Tickets are available for £10, with all ticket proceeds being donated to Music Venue Trust to pipeline back into the music venues in the SA postcode.

Lisa Mart, Venue Director of Swansea Arena said: “We’re proud to have curated a diverse line up of Swansea and South Wales’ emerging artists, and we can’t wait to see what they bring to our stage.

“Supporting the work of Music Venue Trust is more important now than ever, with the recent Government budget cuts placing hundreds of grassroots music venues at risk of closure, so we’re urging the people of Swansea to come out and support this event in support of MVT.

“Bring your friends, bring your family, bring your colleagues, and enjoy this night of incredible local music. The House Party 2025 is back, even bigger and better than before.”

Cathy, one quarter of 2024 performers Pseudo Cool, spoke on her experience of being part of the House Party, saying: “’We had an absolute blast, opening up the House Party 2024 – it was definitely the most exciting gig we’ve been involved in.

“The build up was fab and we were really supported by James and the team. A highlight was seeing familiar faces during sound check (the day before) like Jordan and Matt from Bunkhouse who were routing for us to do well.

“It was super cool to experience such a big space and occasion. It’s boosted our confidence in what we are capable of. Since the House party gig, we’ve been able to record additional songs and we’ve even hosted our first Pink is Punk gig in Clwb Ifor Bach which was a great success.

“The behind the scenes recording and the prep that went into the marketing of The House Party taught us how to focus our social media content and build up to an event across weeks. Massive thank you to you all. To the 2025 House Party stars, take a moment to breathe and soak it all in, because it’ll go by quicker than you’ve ever imagined.”

Tickets for the Swansea Arena House Party are on sale now for £10, via swansea-arena.co.uk, with all ticket proceeds being donated to Music Venue Trust.

To find out more about the work of Music Venue Trust, and the impact of the recent government budget announcement on grassroots music venues, visit: https://www.musicvenuetrust.com/

