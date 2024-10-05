Artists’ love of colour and light shine at Albany Gallery

Meryl Cubley Pritchard

An exhibition of new works by two celebrated artists from Wales takes place this month, sharing the two artists’ love of colour and light; despite the very different disciplines of their work.

Works by Mary Jolley and Claire Lovell, both hailing from Monmouth, will feature in Cardiff’s Albany Gallery from next Friday (11 October), with joyous works of colour providing a much-needed tonic as Autumn tightens its grip.

Mary Elizabeth Jolley hails from Monmouthshire. She came to Cardiff as a student – and was soon caught up in the swinging Cardiff of the 1960s.

“It was a great time to be young in Cardiff,” says Jolley. “The post-war 1950s had been a somewhat necessary solid and secure time – and so when we had this explosion of creativity in the 60s there was a huge change with everything: the music, the fashion, the style… there was a wonderful excitement in the air. It was a renaissance for young people”

“When I started painting I was painting for myself. I knew what I wanted to hang on my walls and I couldn’t find it.

“I couldn’t afford the art that I wanted and I found that the art that was available to me simply did not offer what I desired – and so, I made it myself,” she says.

“My work is my record, it is deeply personal. Wherever I am geographically I am painting what is right in front of me, and how I am feeling hugely informs that. As others keep journals and take photographs, I paint for myself. I remember when I did it, what was happening at the time, and how I was feeling”.

Colour

With studios in Cardiff Bay and Montcuq in the South of France, Jolley knows what she likes – and she likes colour!

“Colour means a lot to me, it is essential to have a bright palette. 20 years living in the South of France has strongly influenced my work. (However) I also love painting in south Wales during the winter months, and naturally that means that the work produced here has more greys and neutrals.

“It’s important to use the light to illuminate and to be restful, in a tonal way – that is still positive and uplifting.

“Then I add flashes of colour because there is colour everywhere – even in the winter months; you only have to look. This lights up the work as a whole, I think that particularly in a bedroom these pieces of work can lift our mood when we wake and it’s cold and dark and miserable!”

“Paintings in the home should be light, positive, brighten our day, and not depress us,” says Jolley. “Every painting is different; I couldn’t possibly accept commissions and create the same painting over and over… each piece is entirely unique.

“Certain themes relate and link of course; but how could I produce the same work more than once? It is from my feelings that I paint – and I feel different every day.”

Wellbeing

Claire Lovell is the other artist taking part in the exhibition at Cardiff’s celebrated Albany Gallery.

She shared: “I need to be in the natural world whether mountains or coast. It’s vital to my wellbeing and sense of equilibrium…even if just striding out along the river in my hometown of Usk each day in between painting trips.”

Viewing Lovell’s work is to experience something with a shared sense of wonder and amazement of the natural world – she somehow carries that over onto the canvas – ensuring that her use of light and colour, does so in such a way as to be interactive with the viewer. In a way that makes them feel that they are really there. Seeing what she is seeing. Celebrating the beauty and positivity of nature.

“If my paintings can help people look again at the world around them and treasure it, then my soul would sing!”

It’s clear that the coast is where Lovell feels most at home: “That sense of space and the ever-changing dynamics. Reflected light is so intense in its colour – it changes so dramatically. It is hugely exciting and a challenge to convey this in paint. Capturing that dynamic energy – the transitory nature of amazing colour before me – this is what fuels my work,” she says.

“Sometimes I look up and there is magenta in the sea before me – within seconds I see shimmering silver or pale viridian, and it shifts and changes continually as I’m painting! It’s daunting. Working as quickly as possible I have to paint the colour, make the mark I see there and then; and keep going…keep my brushes moving and hope and pray! My work is focused very much on the present moment.”

The epitome of mindfulness perhaps. Lovell agrees that in nature and in art, we can find the answers to improving our mental health and lifting our mood, naturally.

“As a society we are so disconnected from nature,” she says. “Which concerns me very much and in times gone by, despite life being so much harder in some ways, it would seem to have been healthier and less complicated than now. I find it heartbreaking to see litter; neglect and abuse of the wonderful natural world that inspires me to paint.

“Wales is home and I love it…always. The Welsh coastline with its wonderful sparkling seas and light, rugged rock forms and pure colour, calls me more and more”.

The exhibition takes place from Friday 11 October to Saturday 2 November 2024 at Albany Gallery, 74b Albany Road, Cardiff, CF24 3RS.

Works will also be available to view and purchase online.

