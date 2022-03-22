Arts organisations announce new partnership to break down barriers faced by disabled and deaf artists in Wales

Two leading Welsh arts organisations are joining forces and resources to break down barriers faced by disabled and deaf artists in Wales.

AM – Amam Cymru, which is the app and website for showcasing the arts in Wales, and Disability Arts Cymru are creating a “significant partnership” that will see them working together to drive meaningful change in the cultural sector in Wales for the next three years.

The partnership aims to dismantle the barriers to opportunity disabled and deaf artists may face when creating and sharing work.

The organisations believe that preconceived stereotypes can limit how artists with the lived experience of ableism are given spaces to develop and share their skills and work.

The partnership hopes to promote the huge resource of talent and creativity through positive intervention and support, and by sharing and promoting the work through the two platforms.

<iframe width=”952″ height=”535″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/fslFKR-3L1I?start=10″ title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

Announcing the initiative today, they said: “We will impart learning from both organisations to ensure more equality, opportunity and understanding becomes accepted as part of the sector.

“As part of a three-year plan which will see focus on wider exposure for DAC’s Featured Artist series and co-promotion of new events and openings, DAC will support the promotion and recognition through spotlights on the AM website/app and likewise will ensure the 400+ members have opportunity to connect with AM.”

Cultural life

“AM will meanwhile platform, promote and advise members and work from deaf and disabled artists as well as pursue an agenda with DAC to increase opportunities and push deaf and disabled art to the centre of cultural life in Wales.”

Additionally, DAC members will also benefit from access and services from AM’s sister organisation PYST – a distribution and promotion initiative for Welsh music.

As part of the new collaboration, representatives of both organisations take advisory roles on each other’s governing Boards and the DAC logo will be seen on the AM website and app homepage as a key partner.

Ruth Fabby MBE, Director of DAC said: “This partnership is such an important one for DAC and we are glad to be working as equals with AM”

Alun Llwyd, Chief Executive of AM said: “It’s a privilege to be able to work closer with DAC and to play a small part in trying to bring about much needed change in the sector and society”

