Australian pop-rockers to join Kaiser Chiefs at Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod

Australian pop-rock duo Royel Otis will join indie heroes Kaiser Chiefs when they head to Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod this summer for what promises to be a stunning show.

The indie pair, known for exceptional pop melodies with a gritty edge and killer choruses, will join Kaiser Chiefs as they make a triumphant return to the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod on Saturday June 29.

Debut album

With inspiration ranging as broadly as Daft Punk to The Strokes, Royel Otis’ debut studio album Pratts & Pain will be released on February 16.

The Kaiser Chiefs’ headline performance at Llangollen will follow the release of their latest studio album, the aptly-titled Kaiser Chiefs’ Easy Eighth Album, on March 1.

A new partnership between the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod and Live Nation promoters Cuffe and Taylor will see 11 huge headlining shows taking place at iconic peace festival supporting the traditional Core Eisteddfod week.

Alongside headliners Kaiser Chiefs global rock icons Simple Minds, British pop giants Madness, Manic Street Preachers and Suede, BRIT award-winning artist Paloma Faith, chart-topper Jess Glynne, disco legends Nile Rodgers & CHIC and global rock star Bryan Adams will all headline dates either side of the iconic peace festival in 2024. The core week of the festival will see a series of events celebrating the Eisteddfod along with headlining shows from Welsh legends Tom Jones and Katherine Jenkinsand international jazz sensation Gregory Porter.

Artistic Director of the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod Dave Danford said: “We’re excited to be adding Royel Otis to our line-up for this summer. They’re the perfect group to appear alongside Kaiser Chiefs, and it’s going to be a night to remember!”

For more information and to purchase tickets go to llangollen.net and www.ticketmaster.co.uk

Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod 2024

18 June – Bryan Adams

19 June – Simple Minds with special guests Del Amitri

21 June – Paloma Faith

28 June – Manic Street Preachers & Suede

29 June – Kaiser Chiefs with support from Royel Otis

02 July – Tom Jones (Core Eisteddfod week)

03 July – Wales Welcomes The World (Core Eisteddfod week)

04 July – Direct from the West End: Kerry Ellis & John Owen-Jones (Core Eisteddfod week)

05 July – Gregory Porter (Core Eisteddfod week)

06 July – Choir of the World (Core Eisteddfod week)

07 July – Katherine Jenkins (Core Eisteddfod week)

11 July – Nile Rodgers & CHIC

12 July – Jess Glynne

13 July – Madness

