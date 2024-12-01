Author releases ‘It’s Always Sunny In Wrexham – The Sequel’

Fans of a table-topping football novel creating a buzz in Hollywood are about to receive an early Christmas present.

It’s Always Sunny in Wrexham – The Sequel will be released online and in print today (Sunday, December 1).

Written by lawyer-turned-author Andrew Foley Jones, the first book sold thousands of copies and ranked number one on Amazon in the football charts, number two in Sports, and four in Humour.

Such was its success there have been talks with screenwriters and production companies interested in taking the tale of one fanatical Red Dragons supporter and his weird and wonderful journey to the big screen.

Andrew, who hails from Prestatyn and is a director of Mackenzie Jones Solicitors – based in St Asaph, Menai Bridge and Chester – says the response to the sequel has already been positive and hopes this second offering will help him achieve his literary goals.

“The reaction to It’s Always Sunny in Wrexham was incredible, beyond anything I expected,” said Andrew, partner to Sarah and Dad to Ianto and Iolo.

“As well as discussions with producers in the UK and America we are in talks about a podcast – which would be presented by a prominent sportsman and comedian and myself – and an audiobook.

“It is quite surreal, and the interest seemed to rise in tandem with the club itself, as there were a lot of sales in the US and overseas – I even had people from all over the world coming over wanting to meet up for a photo and an autograph!

“To top it off a script has been written by an award-winning screenwriter and talks are taking place about turning the first book and the sequel in a TV series and a film – incredible.”

Having received rave reviews, featured in the popular Fearless in Devotion podcast, the New York Times and major sports publications – as well as being interviewed for the award-winning hit reality show Welcome to Wrexham, fronted by owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney – and with celebrities including BAFTA-winning broadcaster and author Dr Chris van Tulleken singing his praises, Andrew is proud of how he hilariously captured the global mania surrounding the Cae Ras outfit.

Written in the first person, the best-selling story portrayed a fanatical, self-titled fan who woke from a 10-year coma in 2030 to find Wrexham AFC were under the stewardship of two A-list superstars.

Featuring a host of well-known local characters, former players, and world-famous actors – Hugh Jackman was chairman of arch-rivals FC Romans of Chester – the book caught the imagination and saw readers clamour for more.

“Well, you have to give the people what they want!” laughed Andrew, who has supported the club for 45 years and represented them legally on a voluntary basis, pre-takeover and when the acquisition took place in 2021.

“In this edition – and there are already plans for a third instalment – our protagonist is still getting to grips with the huge political, social and technological changes that took place while he was in a coma, and the fact Wrexham AFC are now in the Premier League and a massive international brand.

“He’s now mixing in celebrity circles, but all is not good, there has been a pandemic, corruption, wars, environmental disasters and even an alien invasion which sees him collaborate with ALF (Alien Life Form), star of the 1980s sitcom, and an array of other well-known faces.”

He added: “Anyone who liked the first book will love the second as things become even crazier; Gordon Ramsay is now head chef at The Turf, Wrexham is a metropolis with a skyscraper skyline, Elon Musk, Donald Trump and a host of famous people frequent the nightlife, and everyone hates us because we are winning.

“As it unfolds, a villain looms large – after all, in super-hero scripts, there’s always a bad guy – so here, there’s people out there trying to derail the fairytale, things become even more bizarre, particularly when Madonna tries to buy Prestatyn Town FC and Trump and Musk also try to replicate our success with local teams.

“It’s been so much fun to write, and I’ve already started the third novel as this one ends on a cliffhanger – I hope people enjoy it as they did the first, and come with me on this completely ridiculous, yet fun and entertaining, adventure!”

To buy a copy of It’s Always Sunny in Wrexham – The Sequel and its predecessor, click HERE – and check out your local book store from today.

